What’s opening in theatres this month (March 2024) Feb 23, 2024 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride Can you believe we’re already marching into the third month of the year? The sun is shining, the days are getting longer, and we’re finally able to ditch the woolly hat and scarf (not the longline coat yet though, we’re not mavericks). Spring officially begins on the 1st of March, and it isn’t just the daffodils that are popping up around the capital… A fresh bunch of new shows are in full bloom across the West End, from Broadway transfers to political plays, from drag queens to the king of pop! We've handpicked the biggest new productions that will be sure to brighten your day, so take a look at our bursting bouquet of award-winning shows below.

Priscilla the Party (1 March)

The Oscar winning film, and Tony and Olivier award-winning musical has had a makeover, but fear not fashion fans, the platforms, diamante leotards and fabulous hairdos are here to stay! The heart-warming tale of three friends who journey across the Australian outback in search of love and acceptance has been seen by more than seven million people in 135 cities and 30 countries around the world. That’s some serious mileage for the battered old bus! Now the drag superstars are ready for their next adventure.

We hope you’ve brought your sunscreen because the new adaptation of the dazzling drag show, puts the audience into the heart of the Ozzy desert. Performers will be parading past you in this immersive theatre extravaganza, with moving stages and platforms, you are never far away from the action. So, dust off your wigs and heels, brush up your disco moves and cover yourself in all the glitter you can find, because the iconic, joyous, and award-winning hit musical is now a Party!

MJ the Musical (6 March)

Shamone! The multi award winning musical is making its highly anticipated West End transfer this month, and with a Pulitzer Prize winning author behind the script, and Tony award winning choreographer behind the dance moves, you know that nothing’s going to Beat It.

Myles Frost became the youngest ever winner of the Best Actor Tony award for his portrayal of the single gloved pop icon, and will once again be leading this musical phenomenon. This thrilling new show is centred around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted the singer to legendary status. All hail the king of pop!

Opening Night (6 March)

BAFTA and Olivier award-winner, Sheridan Smith, returns to the West End following last year’s critically acclaimed one woman adaptation of Shirley Valentine. The musical icon is joined by Hadley Fraser (Les Misérables), Shira Haas (Bodies), Nicola Huges (Chicago), Amy Lennox (Cabaret), John Marquez (Doc Martin) and Benjiman Walker (American Psycho) to bring John Cassavetes’ cult 70s film to life.

A touring theatre company prepares to stage a new play on Broadway. But drama ignites backstage when their leading lady is rocked by tragedy. The show must go on, but when the star misses cues, improvises dialog, and breaks the fourth wall, her public, personal turmoil forces everyone to deliver the performance of their lives.

Harry Clarke (9 March)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show) is Harry Clarke, or is he? The one-man, double life play charts the evolution of an awkward Midwestern man who moves to New York City to create a new life for himself, literally. Determined to better himself and his position in life, Philip Brugglestein creates an alter ego, Harry Clarke, and soon indoctrinates himself into the lives of the rich and powerful.

Part The Talented Mr. Ripley, part Saltburn (minus the bathtub), Harry Clarke will keep you guessing, as you try to separate the fact from fantastical, and reinvention from fraud. Directed by Tony nominee Leigh Silverman (Suffs), the sell-out show has been hailed as an ‘existential roller-coaster ride.’

Faith Healer (14 March)

Voted one of the 100 most significant plays of the 20th century and named as one of the 40 Best Plays of All Time by The Independent, Declan Conlon (The Tudors) follows in the footsteps of Michael Sheen, Ralph Fiennes and Helen Mirren to star in Faith Healer.

More showman than shaman, Frank Hardy promises miracle cures for the sick and suffering for one night only. However, it’s Frank’s shapeshifting gift and proclamations that bring him into conflict with his wife Grace and manager Teddy. As they each recount their lives together, they unveil a well of fractured memories. Full of intrigue and allure, the play has been thrilling audiences since it first opened on Broadway back in 1979.

Also opening in theatres this March:

Chiten Theatre – GOOD-BYE opens at The Coronet Theatre on 5 March 2024

New York City Ballet – Mixed Bill opens at Sadler’s Wells on 7 March 2024

West End Musical Love Songs opens at the Apollo Theatre on 8 March 2024

Lost in Music opens at the Adelphi Theatre on 12 March 2024

Jenufa opens at the London Coliseum on 13 March 2024

Faith Healer opens at the Lyric Hammersmith on 14 March 2024

Red Pitch opens at @sohoplace on 15 March 2024

Instructions for a Teenage Armageddon opens at the Garrick Theatre on 17 March 2024

Karen opens at the Other Palace Studio on 19 March 2024

Duke Bluebeard’s Castle opens at the London Coliseum on 21 March 2024

The Dream of a Ridiculous Man opens at Marylebone Theatre on 21 March 2024

Wild About You opens at the Theatre Royal Dury Lane on 25 March 2024

Carmen opens at Sadler’s Wells on 27 March 2024

Whodunnit [ Unrehearsed ] 3 opens at Park Theatre on 27 March 2024