What’s opening in London theatre this month? (October 2022) Sep 28, 2022 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas October is the ultimate time to wind down. Amidst the scenic autumn colours and all things pumpkin spice, the theatre is the perfect place to be. Here is a compiled list of the most highly-anticipated shows coming to the West End this October:

My Neighbour Totoro (8 October)

Written by playwright Tom Morton-Smith (Oppenheimer) and directed by two-time Olivier Award winner Phelim McDermott (Akhnaten), My Neighbour Totoro explores the power of imagination during a summer like no other.

As sisters Satsuki and Mei explore the countryside surroundings of their new home, they are about to discover much more than rural landscapes. Along with mystical creatures and the ancient forest protector Totoro, the sisters soon find themselves on a journey into a long-lost realm of spirits and wonders.

This groundbreaking adaptation of the original cult classic comes from the RSC, who created Matilda The Musical. Tickets for My Neighbour Totoro are now available to purchase!

Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby (12 October 2022)

Presented by Rambert and coming to London’s Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre for a limited run, Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby is the continuation of the universally-acclaimed show.

In a world that is devastated by World War 1, Tommy Shelby and Grace Burgess are caught in a dangerous and twisted love affair. As this epic narrative reaches its peak, hearts are shattered, betrayal seeks to befall, and beneath the war-torn desolation, a family navigates decisions that will impact the course of their fate forever, for better or for worse.

The show contains an iconic soundtrack, a live band and stunning dance numbers. Tickets for Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby are available to purchase now!

Good (5 October 2022)

Star of the screen and stage David Tennant returns to the West End as John Halder in C.P. Taylor’s Good, which is said to be one of the most definitive plays based on the Holocaust.

As a liberal-minded professor with a Jewish best friend, John Halder is the perfect boy next door, but in the uncertain and sinister lands of 1930s Germany, good men are easily led astray. Decisions that seem necessary at the time may later haunt him for life, and as he battles against the power of seduction and the fatality of its consequences, John asks himself one thing - what makes a man good? Tickets for this modern masterpiece are available to purchase now for viewings at Harold Pinter Theatre!

The Choir of Man (1 October 2022)

The Choir of Man features a world-class cast of dancers, poets, musicians and vocalists. The Choir of Man combines pub tunes, folk, rock, choral and Broadway numbers. The nine members showcase their musical talents in a bid to appeal to those of all ages. The Choir of Man transferred to the West End following an acclaimed run at London Wondergorund Festival, and an acclaimed run at London’s Arts Theatre. It is known across the globe as one of the ultimate-feel good shows that combine the arts.

The Choir of Man is directed by Nic Doodson, with choreography and movement direction by Freddie Hudleston. Tickets for The Choir of Man are available to purchase now for viewings at London's Arts Theatre.

Also opening in London this month:

My Son’s a Queer, But What Can You Do opens at Garrick Theatre on Friday 21 October 2022.

Magical Merlin opens at Fortune Theatre on Monday 24 October 2022.

The Caucasian Chalk Circle opens at Rose Theatre Kingston on 1 October 2022.

Natalie Sin opens at The Aldwych Theatre on 24 October 2022.

South African Road Trip opens at Peacock Theatre on 25 October 2022.

West End Musical Halloween opens at Lyric Theatre on 31 October 2022.

From Here to Eternity opens at Charing Cross Theatre on 29 October 2022.

Strictly Ballroom opens at Churchill Theatre on 3 October 2022.

Death Drop (Bromley) opens at Churchill Theatre on 27 October 2022.

Dr Richard Shepherd opens at Duchess Theatre on 31 October 2022

Iphigenia in Splott opens at Lyric Hammersmith on 1 October 2022.

King Hamlin opens at Park Theatre on 19 October 2022.

A Single Man opens at Park Theatre on 19 October 2022.

Tango After Dark opens at Peacock Theatre on 11 October 2022.