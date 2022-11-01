What’s opening in London theatre this month? (November 2022) Nov 1, 2022 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas With scarf season officially underway, Christmas music creeping in, and a rainbow of fireworks to look forward to, visiting the theatre in November provides the idyllic backdrop to an already beautiful month. As the year draws to an end, here are some of the must-see theatre shows opening in London this November!

Death Drop: Back in The Habit (West End) (8 November 2022)

Racers, start your engines…the nunnery is officially open! Death Drop: Back in The Habit is coming to the Garrick Theatre on 8 November 2022. Starring RuPaul’s Drag Race royalty Willam, Cheryl Hole, River Medway and Victoria Scone, alongside renowned king LoUis CYfer - this all-drag eleganaza extravaganza is filled to the brim with uniqueness, nerve and talent and is the perfect production to brighten up those long November nights!

Watch as a group of sickening nuns stumble their way through their convent, because Henny, there’s a serial slasher on the hunt. Laced with all the best drag gags, this belly-clutching comedy is sure to have you laughing in the pews, and don’t worry, the good sis Marple is on the case - spitting those clues like she already done had herses!

Watch as these bejewelled queens fight to make it to the finish line.

Orlando (26 November 2022)

Virginia Woolf’s critically lauded masterpiece Orlando is set for a Garrick Theatre debut this November. A tale beyond its years, Orlando is a daring take on gender, sexuality and the elements of freedom - all represented by the hero/heroine Orlando and starring the charming Emma Corrin, known for their work as Princess Diana in the BBC period drama The Crown.

Set within the reign of Elizabeth I, the character Orlando begins his immortal life as a male, but for the next three years, he shifts his identity by hopping between genders. Over the span of five centuries, Orlando is able to analyse the attitudes and expectations of a critical and ever-demanding world, as he claims his own inner power. Orlando is an ode to authenticity and the difficulty that comes with it, but also the rewards.

Witness Emma Corrin’s masterful embodiment of Orlando is the powerful modern adaptation.

A Christmas Carol (12 November 2022)

Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol has become a household name since it was initially published in 1843. This year, Matthew Warchus’s stunning adaptation at The Old Vic is the perfect production to ignite your Christmas spirits.

Bathe in the glory of all things merry, musical and minced pies in this tale as old as time. The seasonal redemption arc is well-loved across the world, exploring the life of the lonely old Scrooge, who spends his days consumed by greed and misery. On a cold winter's eve, Scrooge is visited by the ghost of his former business partner, alongside the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future, in the hopes that they can teach him the true meaning of life and transform him into a kinder, gentle soul. Whilst casting is yet to be announced for A Christmas Carol, big names have been known to shine a light on the transformation of Ebenezer Scrooge.

Discover the true meaning of Christmas this November.

ELF (14 November 2022)

Will Ferrell’s slapstick Christmas comedy ELF explodes to life at the Dominion Theatre this Christmas. In this heart-warming and hilarious tale of identity and family, Santa’s elves stumble upon the ultimate Christmas miracle, a bouncing baby boy who has managed to sneak into Santa’s sack of gifts and has travelled all the way back to the North Pole! Raised amongst the elf community, Buddy is a happy-go-lucky Elf, until his human traits become more and more apparent with time. With Santa’s permission, Buddy leaves the North Pole and heads to New York, in search of his true identity. Elf stars Simon Lipkin as Buddy, Georgina Castle as Jovie, Tom Chambers as Walter Hobbs and many more star-studded performers!

Watch as Buddy undertakes the adventure of a lifetime this Christmas.

Matthew Bourne’s Sleeping Beauty (29 November 2022)

A decade on from its stunning debut, Matthew Bourne’s Sleeping Beauty returns to Sadler’s Wells this festive season to delight audiences of all ages with its innovative take on Sleeping Beauty. This gothic fairytale romance delves into an enchanting world of vampires and mystical fairies, exploring a tale of good vs evil over a spellbinding supernatural love story that even time itself cannot stop. Matthew Bourne’s Sleeping Beauty follows the story of Princess Aurora in her quest for true love.

With a dazzling score, jaw-dropping sets and costumes and in-depth storytelling, prepare to travel through time, from the late Edwardian era to the modern era of gothic romance.

Let go and immerse yourself into the other-worldly adventures of Matthew Bourne’s Sleeping Beauty.

Also opening in London in November:

The Yeomen of the Guard opens at London Collesium on 3 November 2022.

Reasons You Should(n’t) Love Me opens at Kiln Theatre on 5 November 2022.

Anything with a Pulse opens at Park Theatre on 14 November 2022.

Best of Enemies opens at Noel Coward Theatre on 14 November 2022.

Pickle opens at Park Theatre on 14 November 2022.

The Snowman opens at Peacock Theatre on 19 November 2022.

Death Drop opens at Wycombe Swan on 22 November 2022.

It’s a Wonderful Life opens at London Coliseum on 25 November 2022.

Press opens at Park Theatre on 28 November 2022.

Tunnels opens at Park Theatre on 28 November 2022.

Death Drop (Cardiff) opens at New Theatre Cardiff on 29 November 2022.

The Smartest Giant in Town opens at St Martin's Theatre on 30 November 2022.

Wickies opens at Park Theatre on 30 November 2022.

Sarah opens at The Coronet Theatre on 18 November 2022.

La Voix (one-off) opens at Lyric Theatre on 7 November 2022.

Men in Motion (one-off) opens at London Coliseum on 6 November 2022.

Disco Dancer (limited run) opens at Sadler's Wells on 7 November 2022.