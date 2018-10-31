What's opening in London theatre this month? (November 2018) Oct 31, 2018 | By Posted on| By Sarah Gengenbach Autumn is in full swing and the holidays are just around the corner. Whether you’re looking for a chance to relax or for something special to do with your friends and family before the Christmas chaos there are tons of things on in the West End and London this month. November sees the opening of another instalment of Pinter at the Pinter and the beginning of holiday classics like A Christmas Carol and The Snowman. Take a look at our guide to what shows are opening in London Theatre this November!

Pictured: Joshua Jenkins as Christopher Boone in the International tour of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

This incredible 7 Olivier award-winning show returns to London’s Piccadilly Theatre on 2 November. Based on Mark Haddon’s novel of the same name, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time follows 15-year-old Christopher on a quest to solve the mystery of Wellington’s murder. Christopher is different from other children his age, he doesn’t like new places or new people but is obsessed with maths and Sherlock Holmes.

Pinter 4: Moonlight/Night School

This fourth instalment of the Pinter at the Pinter season sees an incredible cast including Jessica Barden and Peter Polycarpou take to the stage. Running from 1 November to 8 December, the poignant yet funny Moonlight focuses on family life and the unreliability of memory while Night School follows an East End criminal who comes home to find a mystery woman in his room. Do not miss the middle instalment of the Pinter at the Pinter season!

Briefs

Briefs comes to the Spiegeltent at Leicester Square just in time to warm things up for the holidays. From 9 November to 3 January this hypnotizing blend of burlesque, dance, and trapeze mixes with lipsync, drag and costumes galore. Briefs have sparkled their way around the globe before landing in London in time to spread some cheeky Christmas cheer!

La boheme

Do not miss out on the ENO debut of Jonathan Miller’s classic production of La boheme. Puccini’s score comes to life on the stage of the London Coliseum from 26 November to 22 February. Mimi and Rodolfo have a passionate love that has inspired stories through the ages, but can their love survive the cold reality of her illness? Can love triumph over death itself? Natalya Romaniw and Jonathan Tetelman take the leads in this stunning production.

Caroline, or Change

The highly anticipated West End transfer of Caroline, or Change to London’s Playhouse Theatre opens 20 November. Caroline, or Change follows Caroline, the black maid to a Jewish family in Louisana, in the days following the assassination of JFK. Oliver Award winner for Best New Musical, this show uses household appliances and a heartwarming cast of characters to tell a personal story that touches on universal issues like race and human rights. Don’t miss Olivier Award winning actress Sharon D. Clarke reprise her role as Caroline on the West End stage.

True West

Finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, Sam Shepard’s searing family drama True West comes to London’s Vaudeville Theatre starting 23 November. Starring Game of Thrones own Kit Harington as Hollywood screenwriter Austin and Johnny Flynn of Netflix series Lovesick as his wayward brother, Lee. The estranged brothers are thrown together and their already tenuous relationship is further threatened when Lee endangers Austin’s latest project. These stars of the silver screen set the West End stage ablaze in this American family drama that takes place in the deserts of California.

A Christmas Carol

One of the most iconic tales of the holiday season, Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol comes to London’s Old Vic once more. Revisit your favourite characters Scrooge and Marley, Bob Cratchit and Tiny Tim, and of course the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future as they teach, and learn the true meaning of Christmas. Tickets for November performances have already sold out so be sure to book tickets for this holiday classic sharp!

Also opening this month:

Love-Lies-Bleeding at the Print Room at The Coronet on 9 November

Summer and Smoke at the Duke of York’s Theatre on 10 November

Jessie Cave:Sunrise at the Soho Theatre on 12 November

Simon and Garfunkel Special at the Vaudeville Theatre on 12 November

Cuckoo at Soho Theatre Upstairs on 13 November

Natalie Palamides: NATE at the Soho Theatre on 13 November

War Requiem at the London Coliseum on 16 November

The Snowman at the Peacock Theatre on 22 November

Room on the Broom at the Lyric Theatre on 23 November

Hot Gay Time Machine at Trafalgar Studios on 27 November

Hole at the Jerwood Theatre Upstairs at the Royal Court on 29 November