What’s opening in London Theatre this month? (January 2019) Dec 31, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Congratulations! You made it through another incredible year! And with a new year upon us, that can only mean one thing – brand-new West End shows and openings. With themes ranging from monogamy, evolution, trophy wives, and feminism, 2019 is shaping up to be a very diverse year for London theatre, and it’s only just getting started! Have a look at what’s on in the West End this January and if you see anything you like, be sure to add them to your 2019 bucket list!

Pictured: Katherine Parkinson as Judy alongside Barnaby Kay as Marcus. Parkinson reprises her role from the National Theatre production.

Coming out can be tough, but coming clean can be tougher!

Coming Clean (opens 9 Jan)

Having been together for 5 years now, it seems Tony and Greg have got this whole ‘love thing’ all figured out. But their LTR soon becomes an LDR when their differences in what they believe to be the perfect relationship tear them apart. Tony longs for exclusivity and monogamy while Greg has bedroom eyes for their house cleaner, Robert. In the end, will they reconcile their differences, or will Greg continue to reject heteronormativity? Coming Clean opens on Wednesday, 9 January 2019 at Trafalgar Studios and is booking until 2 February 2019.

Evolution has never looked so phenomenal

Cirque du Soleil: Totem (opens 12 Jan)

Embark on a journey through time and witness the evolution of humankind from creepy crawlies and scales all the way to the modern businessman. Eye-popping colours and stunning visuals will have you mesmerised while death-defying acrobatics and gymnastics will keep you on the edge of your seat! Cirque du Soleil: Totem opens at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday, 12 January 2019 for a limited engagement lasting until 26 February 2019. Totem tickets are selling incredibly fast! Be sure to book your tickets to Totem now while you still can, they will not last!

The story of a woman’s LDR with reality

Home, I’m Darling (opens 26 Jan)

A lover of all things 1950s, Judy (Katherine Parkinson) is determined to become the idealised, docile housewife of the swing dress era. But soon she learns the hard way that being a Suzy Homemaker is more than just having shiny retro kitchen appliances. This sharp and brilliant play enjoyed a sold-out run at the National Theatre and Theatr Clwyd and was recently nominated for Best Play at the 2018 Evening Standard Awards. Be sure to book your tickets early and find out what happens to Judy in Home, I'm Darling, which opens at the Duke of York's Theatre on Saturday, 26 January 2019 and is booking until 13 April 2019.

Finally a proper run for Dolly Parton’s blockbuster musical!

9 to 5 The Musical (opens 28 Jan)

Dolly Parton’s hit story about female empowerment is the perfect show to replace Dreamgirls at the Savoy. When Violet, Doralee and Judy are at their wit’s end with their misogynistic boss, Mr. Hart, they take matters into their own cowgirl hands and hijack the office to run it their way. That’ll show him! Featuring such hit songs as ‘Backwoods Barbie,’ ‘Heart to Hart’ and, of course, the titular ‘9 to 5’ and having already made a livin’ at the 2017 London Fringe Festival, this musical is expected to be an instant hit. Don’t risk missing out and be sure to book your 9 to 5 tickets early to avoid disappointment. 9 to 5 opens at the Savoy Theatre on Monday, 28 January 2019 and it is booking until 31 August 2019.

The Pinter at the Pinter wraps up the season with a bang

Pinter 7: A Slight Ache/The Dumb Waiter (opens 31 Jan)

A Slight Ache: Flora and Edward’s lives change forever when they let in a stranger into their refined country home. The Dumb Waiter: Two assassins named Gus and Ben sit in the basement of an abandoned building that has a dumbwaiter as they wait for their next assignment. Pinter 7 is the final, double-bill for the Harold Pinter season. Saving the best for last, it features the late playwright’s most critically lauded piece from his career, The Dumb Waiter. Pinter 7: A Slight Ache/The Dumb Waiter opens at the Harold Pinter Theatre on Thursday, 31 January 2019 and is booking until 23 February 2019, right before Tom Hiddleston takes to stage in Betrayal. Book now while stocks last!

Also opening in January 2019...

English National Ballet's Swan Lake opens on 3 January 2019 at the London Coliseum for a limited engagement lasting until 13 January 2019.

Dr. Chris and Dr. Xand of Operation Ouch bring Find Love, Lose Weight & Live Forever… Without Really Trying! to the Apollo Theatre on 6 January 2019 for a one-off event!

Approaching Empty opens on 9 January 2019 at the Kiln Theatre.

Songs For Nobodies opens on 9 January at the Ambassadors Theatre.

The Daughter-In-Law opens on 10 January 2019 at the Arcola Theatre.

Violet opens on 14 January 2019 at the Charing Cross Theatre.

English National Ballet Manon opens on 16 January 2019 at the London Coliseum for a limited run lasting until 20 January 2019.

The Simon and Garfunkel Story opens on 21 January 2019 at the Lyric Theatre with one performance scheduled per month until 24 June 2019.

Showstopper! The Improvised Musical - The Other Palace production opens on 22 January 2019 while the simultaneous Lyric Theatre production of Showstopper! The Improvised Musical opens on 28 January 2019.

Lost Voice Guy opens on 23 January 2019 at the Soho Theatre for a strictly limited run lasting until 26 January.

Notre Dame de Paris opens on 23 January at the London Coliseum for a strictly limited run until 27 January 2019.

German Cornejo’s Tango Fire opens on 29 January 2019 at the Peacock Theatre for a short run lasting until 16 February 2019.

Come From Away opens on 31 January 2019 at the Phoenix Theatre.

Gandini Juggling & Alexander Whitley: Spring opens on 31 January 2019 at Sadler's Wells.

