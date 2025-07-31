Avoid a Greek tragedy, here's your guide to the Hercules musical songs

Disney’s Hercules has leapt from screen to stage in spectacular fashion, now taking London’s West End by storm with a heroic blend of gospel, heart, and hilarity. First released in 1997, the animated film became a cult favourite thanks to its vivid animation, brilliant humour, and an unforgettable soundtrack led by a chorus of gospel-singing Muses. It quickly found a legion of fans who loved its blend of myth and pop, underdog storytelling, and iconic songs like “Go the Distance” and “Zero to Hero.”

Now reimagined for the stage, Hercules features new music by Alan Menken and David Zippel, the talented duo behind the film's score. This bold West End production, currently playing at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, adds even more musical depth, and songs, to the clever storytelling. Below is your complete guide to every song in the musical in order.

Hercules Act I songs

Prologue

The musical opens with a thunderous flourish and mythological grandeur. It’s a bold set-up for a tale full of destiny, gods, and unexpected heroes. A fitting curtain-raiser for the story of a legend.

The Gospel Truth I (Mt. Olympus)

The Muses introduce the gods of Mount Olympus in a high-energy gospel number. It’s sharp, sassy, and packed with flair. The tone is clear: this isn’t your typical Greek tragedy.

The Gospel Truth II (Underworld)

Down in the Underworld, we meet Hades and his not-so-helpful henchmen. With jazzy undertones and biting humour, the Muses fill us in on his dastardly plan. It’s devilishly good fun.

The Gospel Truth III (Baby Kidnap)

Baby Hercules is kidnapped and chaos ensues (all to a tightly choreographed musical sequence). The Muses narrate with their usual sparkle. Their warm presence contrasts with the threat.

Despina’s Lullaby

A new addition for the stage version, this tender lullaby is sung by Hercules’ adoptive mother, who finds him alone one night and brings him to her humble home. It’s heartfelt, simple, and emotional, grounding the character’s human side. A quiet standout.

The Gospel Truth IV (Herc Was Mortal)

The Muses return once more to explain Herc’s fall from godhood. This fast-paced gospel number keeps the story moving. It’s brisk, bright, and full of bounce.

Today’s Gonna Be My Day

Hercules sets out into the world with blind optimism in this buoyant solo. It’s cheeky, hopeful, and full of youthful energy. A perfect “I want” song, and a new addition to the stage musical.

Go the Distance

The musical’s signature anthem, this soaring ballad expresses Hercules’ longing to belong. Uplifting and heartfelt, it remains a timeless Disney classic. A proper showstopper.

Go the Distance (Reprise 1)

A quieter moment of reflection as Hercules recommits to his quest. The reprise gives added emotional depth to his journey. Hope glimmers beneath the doubt.

One Last Hope

Phil reluctantly agrees to train Hercules, complete with the character's signature eye-rolls. It’s witty, fast-paced, and dripping with sarcasm. A training montage ensues, where Hercules destroys almost everything in sight. We hope Phil has good insurance on his cafe.

Forget About It

Meg pushes back against fate and affection in this smoky, sarcastic new number. It’s full of attitude and sharp lyricism. Her character gets real depth here.

The Gospel Truth V (So Not Dead)

Rumours of Hercules’ death are greatly exaggerated. The Muses are back, cheekier than ever. It’s plot exposition with flair and finger snaps.

Getting Even

Hades plots his revenge with this sinister, slick villain song. Bob and Charles provide comic relief as always. It’s wonderfully wicked.

Zero to Hero

Arguably the most iconic song in the show, this showstopper celebrates Hercules’ rise to fame. Packed with dance, gospel power, and spectacle, it’s pure Disney brilliance. A certified crowd-pleaser.