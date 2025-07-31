Menu
    Avoid a Greek tragedy, here's your guide to the Hercules musical songs

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    Disney’s Hercules has leapt from screen to stage in spectacular fashion, now taking London’s West End by storm with a heroic blend of gospel, heart, and hilarity. First released in 1997, the animated film became a cult favourite thanks to its vivid animation, brilliant humour, and an unforgettable soundtrack led by a chorus of gospel-singing Muses. It quickly found a legion of fans who loved its blend of myth and pop, underdog storytelling, and iconic songs like “Go the Distance” and “Zero to Hero.”

    Now reimagined for the stage, Hercules features new music by Alan Menken and David Zippel, the talented duo behind the film's score. This bold West End production, currently playing at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, adds even more musical depth, and songs, to the clever storytelling. Below is your complete guide to every song in the musical in order. 

    Hercules Act I songs

    Prologue

    The musical opens with a thunderous flourish and mythological grandeur. It’s a bold set-up for a tale full of destiny, gods, and unexpected heroes. A fitting curtain-raiser for the story of a legend.

    The Gospel Truth I (Mt. Olympus)

    The Muses introduce the gods of Mount Olympus in a high-energy gospel number. It’s sharp, sassy, and packed with flair. The tone is clear: this isn’t your typical Greek tragedy.

    The Gospel Truth II (Underworld)

    Down in the Underworld, we meet Hades and his not-so-helpful henchmen. With jazzy undertones and biting humour, the Muses fill us in on his dastardly plan. It’s devilishly good fun.

    The Gospel Truth III (Baby Kidnap)

    Baby Hercules is kidnapped and chaos ensues (all to a tightly choreographed musical sequence). The Muses narrate with their usual sparkle. Their warm presence contrasts with the threat.

    Despina’s Lullaby

    A new addition for the stage version, this tender lullaby is sung by Hercules’ adoptive mother, who finds him alone one night and brings him to her humble home. It’s heartfelt, simple, and emotional, grounding the character’s human side. A quiet standout.

    The Gospel Truth IV (Herc Was Mortal)

    The Muses return once more to explain Herc’s fall from godhood. This fast-paced gospel number keeps the story moving. It’s brisk, bright, and full of bounce.

    Today’s Gonna Be My Day

    Hercules sets out into the world with blind optimism in this buoyant solo. It’s cheeky, hopeful, and full of youthful energy. A perfect “I want” song, and a new addition to the stage musical.

    Go the Distance

    The musical’s signature anthem, this soaring ballad expresses Hercules’ longing to belong. Uplifting and heartfelt, it remains a timeless Disney classic. A proper showstopper.

    Go the Distance (Reprise 1)

    A quieter moment of reflection as Hercules recommits to his quest. The reprise gives added emotional depth to his journey. Hope glimmers beneath the doubt.

    One Last Hope

    Phil reluctantly agrees to train Hercules, complete with the character's signature eye-rolls. It’s witty, fast-paced, and dripping with sarcasm. A training montage ensues, where Hercules destroys almost everything in sight. We hope Phil has good insurance on his cafe. 

    Forget About It

    Meg pushes back against fate and affection in this smoky, sarcastic new number. It’s full of attitude and sharp lyricism. Her character gets real depth here.

    The Gospel Truth V (So Not Dead)

    Rumours of Hercules’ death are greatly exaggerated. The Muses are back, cheekier than ever. It’s plot exposition with flair and finger snaps.

    Getting Even

    Hades plots his revenge with this sinister, slick villain song. Bob and Charles provide comic relief as always. It’s wonderfully wicked.

    Zero to Hero

    Arguably the most iconic song in the show, this showstopper celebrates Hercules’ rise to fame. Packed with dance, gospel power, and spectacle, it’s pure Disney brilliance. A certified crowd-pleaser.

    Hercules Act II songs

    A Muse Bouche

    The Muses open Act II with a deliciously cheeky recap. Think gospel cabaret meets Greek chorus. Equal parts sass and summary.

    I'm Back!

    Phil returns to the action with this energetic number. It’s full of bluster and bravado, but with a heart underneath. A nice moment for the mentor.

    Shooting Star

    A reflective ballad in which Hercules weighs the cost of fame. It’s vulnerable, poetic, and beautifully scored. A strong emotional turning point.

    Getting Even (Reprise)

    Hades’ henchmen give their plan another go. This reprise has a darker tone with comedic undertones. A smart callback with added stakes.

    Phil Goes the Distance

    Phil finally earns his hero moment with this moving solo. It’s a payoff for his loyalty and effort. Touching and well-earned.

    Doomed to Be Human

    Hercules grapples with mortality in this dramatic new ballad. It’s introspective, powerful, and stirring. Mortality never sounded so good.

    I Can't Believe My Heart

    Meg opens up about her feelings in this emotionally raw number. Romantic and sincere, it gives her depth and vulnerability. A lovely prelude to the film’s hit song.

    I Won’t Say (I’m in Love)

    This soulful fan-favourite is just as catchy on stage. The Muses add backup vocals with attitude and wisdom. Still the ultimate anthem for emotional denial.

    I Won’t Say (I’m in Love) (Reprise)

    Hercules takes the spotlight for this sweet reprise. It mirrors Meg’s solo and affirms their connection. Brief but full of charm.

    Great Bolts of Thunder

    The gods prepare for battle in this dramatic ensemble number. Lightning crashes, choruses soar, and stakes rise. Its epic energy lights up the stage, and is a real highlight. 

    Go the Distance (Reprise 2)

    Now a duet between Hercules and Meg, this reprise adds romantic and emotional weight. Their voices blend beautifully as the story nears its climax. A standout moment of harmony and heart.

    To Be Human

    Another brand-new number reinforcing the musical’s central theme: that true strength lies in humanity, not divinity. Subtle, tender, and sincere. A modern hero’s anthem.

    The Gospel Truth VI (That's Our Tale)

    The Muses return to wrap up the tale with sparkle and soul. It’s clever, celebratory, and full of callbacks. The gospel girls bring it home in style.

    A Star Is Born

    The whole cast joins for this joyful finale. It’s bright, bouncy, and perfectly upbeat. Hercules is finally home, though not the one he thought he was going to return to, and he is a bonafide star.

