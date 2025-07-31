Bialystock and Bloom have bagged a West End cast
| By Sian McBride
Hold onto your little old lady walkers, the full cast for the West End transfer of The Producers has finally been announced, and it's bursting with more star power than Max Bialystock’s black book of investors.
After a hit sold-out run at the Menier Chocolate Factory, the gloriously inappropriate Mel Brooks musical is hotstepping it into the Garrick Theatre from 30 August 2025, with opening night set for 15 September.
Leading the lunacy are original cast members; Andy Nyman (Hello, Dolly!) as scheming impresario Max Bialystock, Olivier Award nominee Marc Antolin (Matilda) as the anxious accountant-turned-producer Leo Bloom, Trevor Ashley (Les Misérables) as Roger de Bris, Raj Ghatak (Life of Pi) as Carmen Ghia, Harry Morrison (Come From Away) as Franz Liebkind and Joanna Woodward (The Time Traveller’s Wife: The Musical) as Ulla.
Joining them are Alex Lodge (Storm Trooper), Kelsie-Rae Marshall (Hold-Me-Touch-Me), Megan Armstrong (swing), Olly Christopher (swing), Gabrielle Cocca (dance captain), Nolan Edwards (ensemble), Michael Franks (ensemble), Matt Gillett (swing/resident director), Esme Kennedy (ensemble), Sinead Kenny (ensemble), Josh Kiernan (ensemble/assistant dance captain), Kate Parr (ensemble), Emma Robotham-Hunt (ensemble), Pierce Rogan (ensemble), Hollie Jane Stephens (ensemble), Jermaine Woods (ensemble) and Ryan Pidgen (standby Max).
Behind the scenes, the production is stacked with talent. Patrick Marber directs, and Lorin Latarro, known for her work on Into the Woods and Waitress, handles choreography. The design team includes Tony and Olivier Award winners, with Scott Pask on set design, Paul Farnsworth on costumes, and Tim Lutkin on lighting.
Whether you’re a die-hard fan of the original or just really into musicals about financial fraud and Nazis dancing in sequins (hey, no judgment), this cast promises to deliver big laughs, bigger performances, and one heck of a springtime (in Autumn) for the West End.