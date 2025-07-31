Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Bialystock and Bloom have bagged a West End cast

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    Hold onto your little old lady walkers, the full cast for the West End transfer of The Producers has finally been announced, and it's bursting with more star power than Max Bialystock’s black book of investors.

    After a hit sold-out run at the Menier Chocolate Factory, the gloriously inappropriate Mel Brooks musical is hotstepping it into the Garrick Theatre from 30 August 2025, with opening night set for 15 September.

    Leading the lunacy are original cast members; Andy Nyman (Hello, Dolly!) as scheming impresario Max Bialystock, Olivier Award nominee Marc Antolin (Matilda) as the anxious accountant-turned-producer Leo Bloom, Trevor Ashley (Les Misérables) as Roger de Bris, Raj Ghatak (Life of Pi) as Carmen Ghia, Harry Morrison (Come From Away) as Franz Liebkind and Joanna Woodward (The Time Traveller’s Wife: The Musical) as Ulla. 

    Bialystock and Bloom have bagged a West End cast

     

    Joining them are Alex Lodge (Storm Trooper), Kelsie-Rae Marshall (Hold-Me-Touch-Me), Megan Armstrong (swing), Olly Christopher (swing), Gabrielle Cocca (dance captain), Nolan Edwards (ensemble), Michael Franks (ensemble), Matt Gillett (swing/resident director), Esme Kennedy (ensemble), Sinead Kenny (ensemble), Josh Kiernan (ensemble/assistant dance captain), Kate Parr (ensemble), Emma Robotham-Hunt (ensemble), Pierce Rogan (ensemble), Hollie Jane Stephens (ensemble), Jermaine Woods (ensemble) and Ryan Pidgen (standby Max).

    Behind the scenes, the production is stacked with talent. Patrick Marber directs, and Lorin Latarro, known for her work on Into the Woods and Waitress, handles choreography. The design team includes Tony and Olivier Award winners, with Scott Pask on set design, Paul Farnsworth on costumes, and Tim Lutkin on lighting. 

    Whether you’re a die-hard fan of the original or just really into musicals about financial fraud and Nazis dancing in sequins (hey, no judgment), this cast promises to deliver big laughs, bigger performances, and one heck of a springtime (in Autumn) for the West End.

    Sian McBride
    By Sian McBride

    Related news

    The unnamed band perform in the recording studio while Grover looks on

    Meet the band: Who are the Stereophonic characters?

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    David Adjmi’s Stereophonic isn’t just a play, it’s an immersive backstage pass into the gritty, cha... Read more

    Hercules wears a toga, he looks into the distance. Behind him is a sunset and pillars.

    Avoid a Greek tragedy, here's your guide to the Hercules musical songs

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Disney’s Hercules has leapt from screen to stage in spectacular fashion, now taking London’s West End by ... Read more

    Stephen Fry to star as Lady Bracknell in The Importance of Being Earnest in the West End

    Stephen Fry to star as Lady Bracknell in The Importance of Being Earnest in the West End

    Posted on | By Hay Brunsdon |

    The National Theatre has confirmed further casting for the West End transfer of its widely praised production of The ... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies