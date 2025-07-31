Bialystock and Bloom have bagged a West End cast

Hold onto your little old lady walkers, the full cast for the West End transfer of The Producers has finally been announced, and it's bursting with more star power than Max Bialystock’s black book of investors.

After a hit sold-out run at the Menier Chocolate Factory, the gloriously inappropriate Mel Brooks musical is hotstepping it into the Garrick Theatre from 30 August 2025, with opening night set for 15 September.

Leading the lunacy are original cast members; Andy Nyman (Hello, Dolly!) as scheming impresario Max Bialystock, Olivier Award nominee Marc Antolin (Matilda) as the anxious accountant-turned-producer Leo Bloom, Trevor Ashley (Les Misérables) as Roger de Bris, Raj Ghatak (Life of Pi) as Carmen Ghia, Harry Morrison (Come From Away) as Franz Liebkind and Joanna Woodward (The Time Traveller’s Wife: The Musical) as Ulla.