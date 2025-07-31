Menu
    Stephen Fry to star as Lady Bracknell in The Importance of Being Earnest in the West End

    Posted on | By Hay Brunsdon

    The National Theatre has confirmed further casting for the West End transfer of its widely praised production of The Importance of Being Earnest.

    Already announced in the role of Algernon Moncrieff is Olly Alexander. He’ll now be joined by Nathan Stewart-Jarrett as Jack Worthing, Hugh Dennis as Rev. Canon Chasuble, Shobna Gulati as Miss Prism, Kitty Hawthorne as Gwendolen Fairfax, Jessica Whitehurst as Cecily Cardew, Hayley Carmichael as Merriman/Lane — and Stephen Fry as Lady Bracknell.

    Described by The Times as a “bold and brash Wilde reboot” (★★★★), this riotous reimagining of Oscar Wilde’s most famous comedy will play a strictly limited run at the Noël Coward Theatre from 18 September 2025 to 10 January 2026. 

    Stephen Fry said:
    "I was delighted to be asked by Max Webster to join his jubilant National Theatre production and play the formidable Lady Bracknell in the West End. Oscar Wilde has been a hugely important figure in my life and career and The Importance of Being Earnest is a play that changed my life when I first saw it aged 10. It made me understand what language can do and absolutely transported me. Wilde is a beacon to people who still believe in open thinking and adventuring with the mind and spirit."

    What is The Importance of Being Earnest about?

    At the heart of Wilde’s comedy lies a very simple truth: being sensible is terribly dull — or so Jack believes. A respectable country gent in one life, and a man-about-town in another, Jack leads a double life. His friend Algy is no different. But keeping up appearances isn’t easy, especially when it involves love. Their tangled web of false identities begins to unravel when they attempt to woo two sharp-minded women — and chaos, naturally, ensues.

    This “Wilde party of irresistible anarchic charm” (★★★★ The Guardian) premiered at the National Theatre’s Lyttelton Theatre in late 2024, running from 21 November to 25 January. After a sold-out season, it now returns for an eagerly anticipated West End run. 

    Book your tickets to The Importance of Being Earnest today.

    Hay Brunsdon
    By Hay Brunsdon

