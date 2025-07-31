Meet the band: Who are the Stereophonic characters?

David Adjmi’s Stereophonic isn’t just a play, it’s an immersive backstage pass into the gritty, charged, and deeply human world of a 1970s rock band on the brink of either greatness or collapse. Set entirely in a recording studio, Stereophonic captures the intimate moments behind the making of an album that could change everything for its unnamed band. But while the music pulses through the show, it’s the characters who give it soul. Let’s meet the volatile, magnetic, and unforgettable ensemble.

Peter: The guitarist, songwriter, vocalist, and control freak

Peter is the band's lead guitarist and one of its three primary vocalists, but his influence in the band stretches far beyond that. He’s the chief songwriter and creative visionary, constantly pushing for full control over the band’s sound and direction. Intense and perfectionistic, Peter is both brilliant and difficult, often clashing with others during the recording process. His relationship with Diana is strained by power imbalances, he frequently rewrites or reshapes her compositions in the studio, asserting dominance even in the creative realm they supposedly share. Peter is the kind of bandmate whose (self-proclaimed) genius might just break the band.

Diana: The tambourinist, novice pianist and lead vocalist

Diana is the heart of the band’s sound, an emotionally resonant singer who brings vulnerability and fire to the mic. She writes her own songs, but Peter often alters them during production, leading to quiet tensions and subtle battles over authorship and identity. Diana is not just Peter’s girlfriend, she’s a serious artist in her own right, trying to carve space for her voice in a male-dominated environment. Her creative struggle is one of the emotional backbones of the play, highlighting the challenges women often face in rock history.

Reg: The bassist

Enter Reg, the English bassist who brings a disruptive, electric energy to the group. He’s witty, volatile, and lives with a kind of reckless abandon, dabbling freely in carrier bags full of drugs and drink, while debating deep philosophical ideals with his reluctant bandmates. Reg pushes boundaries and stirs conflict, but never without a roguish charm. His off-and-on romance with Holly adds an unpredictable emotional undercurrent to the story. Reg doesn’t just play bass; he plays with fire, and it burns through every room he walks into…

Holly: The pianist, keys player, and vocalist

Holly is another English import and a founding member of the band. She plays piano and keyboards, sings vocals, and adds musical texture that deepens the band’s signature sound. Intelligent and quietly confident, Holly often finds herself caught between the band’s interpersonal dramas, especially in her unstable relationship with Reg. While others spiral or compete, Holly grounds the music with grace and technical prowess. She's one of the band’s emotional constants, when she’s not being thrown off-balance by Reg’s chaos.