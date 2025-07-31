Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Meet the band: Who are the Stereophonic characters?

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    David Adjmi’s Stereophonic isn’t just a play, it’s an immersive backstage pass into the gritty, charged, and deeply human world of a 1970s rock band on the brink of either greatness or collapse. Set entirely in a recording studio, Stereophonic captures the intimate moments behind the making of an album that could change everything for its unnamed band. But while the music pulses through the show, it’s the characters who give it soul. Let’s meet the volatile, magnetic, and unforgettable ensemble.

    Peter: The guitarist, songwriter, vocalist, and control freak

    Peter is the band's lead guitarist and one of its three primary vocalists, but his influence in the band stretches far beyond that. He’s the chief songwriter and creative visionary, constantly pushing for full control over the band’s sound and direction. Intense and perfectionistic, Peter is both brilliant and difficult, often clashing with others during the recording process. His relationship with Diana is strained by power imbalances, he frequently rewrites or reshapes her compositions in the studio, asserting dominance even in the creative realm they supposedly share. Peter is the kind of bandmate whose (self-proclaimed) genius might just break the band.

    Diana: The tambourinist, novice pianist and lead vocalist

    Diana is the heart of the band’s sound, an emotionally resonant singer who brings vulnerability and fire to the mic. She writes her own songs, but Peter often alters them during production, leading to quiet tensions and subtle battles over authorship and identity. Diana is not just Peter’s girlfriend, she’s a serious artist in her own right, trying to carve space for her voice in a male-dominated environment. Her creative struggle is one of the emotional backbones of the play, highlighting the challenges women often face in rock history.

    Reg: The bassist 

    Enter Reg, the English bassist who brings a disruptive, electric energy to the group. He’s witty, volatile, and lives with a kind of reckless abandon, dabbling freely in carrier bags full of drugs and drink, while debating deep philosophical ideals with his reluctant bandmates. Reg pushes boundaries and stirs conflict, but never without a roguish charm. His off-and-on romance with Holly adds an unpredictable emotional undercurrent to the story. Reg doesn’t just play bass; he plays with fire, and it burns through every room he walks into…

    Holly: The pianist, keys player, and vocalist 

    Holly is another English import and a founding member of the band. She plays piano and keyboards, sings vocals, and adds musical texture that deepens the band’s signature sound. Intelligent and quietly confident, Holly often finds herself caught between the band’s interpersonal dramas, especially in her unstable relationship with Reg. While others spiral or compete, Holly grounds the music with grace and technical prowess. She's one of the band’s emotional constants, when she’s not being thrown off-balance by Reg’s chaos.

    Meet the band: Who are the Stereophonic characters?

    Simon: The drummer and de facto manager

    Simon rounds out the rhythm section as the drummer, but his role goes far beyond keeping time. As one of the original members of the band (alongside Holly and Reg), Simon often acts as the group’s de facto manager - handling logistics, negotiations, and putting out fires. He’s calm, pragmatic, and a much-needed anchor amid the emotional storms that rage through the studio. But Simon's efforts to maintain peace don’t always succeed, especially as creative and personal tensions flare.

    Grover: The recording engineer and Peter’s whipping boy

    While not part of the band itself, Grover plays a crucial behind-the-scenes role. He’s the lead recording engineer, tasked with capturing the band's sprawling sessions and guiding them toward a finished album. Grover is technical, semi-professional, and deeply patient (though Peter routinely pushes this quality). Grover’s laid back attitude (required through weed) is the direct opposite of the band’s volatile dynamic. He acts as a buffer between the musicians’ egos and the relentless demands of the recording process, quietly shaping the music even as tempers fray around him.

    Charlie: The assistant engineer and dogs body 

    Charlie is Grover’s right hand, a diligent, overworked assistant engineer who does everything from labeling tapes to adjusting snares and swapping cables. Though often silent or in the background, Charlie represents the invisible labour that makes music happen. He’s sharp, observant, and something of a fly on the wall, bearing witness to the emotional and creative implosions that mark the band’s journey.

    The (unnamed) band 

    Together, these characters form more than a rock band, they’re a microcosm of ambition, artistry, ego, addiction, and love. Stereophonic doesn’t just show a band making an album; it shows people trying (and often failing) to hold on to one another through the highs and lows of creation. Each character is a note in a larger chord, and as their relationships fray and evolve, so too does the music they’re trying to make.

    With Stereophonic, Adjmi offers a rare portrait of collaboration and collapse, one that resonates far beyond the walls of a 1970s studio. The band may be fictional, but their story is all too real. Read our full review of Sterophonic, and see what the critics thought in our review roundup.

    Sian McBride
    By Sian McBride

    Related news

    Bialystock and Bloom are putting on a show in The Producers

    Bialystock and Bloom have bagged a West End cast

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Hold onto your little old lady walkers, the full cast for the West End transfer of The Producers has finally been ann... Read more

    Hercules wears a toga, he looks into the distance. Behind him is a sunset and pillars.

    Avoid a Greek tragedy, here's your guide to the Hercules musical songs

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Disney’s Hercules has leapt from screen to stage in spectacular fashion, now taking London’s West End by ... Read more

    Stephen Fry to star as Lady Bracknell in The Importance of Being Earnest in the West End

    Stephen Fry to star as Lady Bracknell in The Importance of Being Earnest in the West End

    Posted on | By Hay Brunsdon |

    The National Theatre has confirmed further casting for the West End transfer of its widely praised production of The ... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies