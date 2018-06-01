What's closing in London Theatre this month (June 2018) Jun 1, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 20, 2019) All good things must come to a close. If you're looking for something fun and exciting to do this month, then why not see one of these fabulous West End shows that must end!

Quiz

(closes 16 June at the Noel Coward Theatre)

This semi-interactive play is based on retired major Charles Ingram, the man who infamously cheated his way to a million pounds on a 2001 episode of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire. Quiz is split into two acts. Act I is the prosecutor's case laid out while Act II is the defence's case. As the audience, you will have the chance to join in on the lifelines and cast your vote as the jury. Now's your last chance to take the quiz!

Mood Music

(closes 16 June at the Old Vic Theatre)

Directed by Roger Michell and written by Joe Penhall, Mood Music is about the dark side of the recording industry. Cat (Seána Kerslake) is a talented young songwriter trying to catch her big break. One day, she finds herself at odds with her producer, Bernard (Ben Chaplin), who wants to claim ownership of her hit song. The resulting battle gets quite messy, with psychotherapists and lawyers thrown into the mix. Who will reign victorious in this rather insane industry? Find out before this critically acclaimed production ends!

Ruthless! The Musical

(closes 23 June at the Arts Theatre)

This cult-classic musical by Marvin Laird with lyrics by Joel Paley is soon coming to a close. Famous for featuring Britney Spears and Natalie Portman as understudies in the 1992 Off-Broadway production, this spoof of Broadway musicals is full of lighthearted fun! The musical follows Tina Denmark, a young aspiring actress who is dying to land a role in her school play. In a murderous fashion that pre-dates 1999's dark comedy film Drop Dead Gorgeous (starring Kirsten Dunst and Denise Richards), Tina will stop at nothing to get what she wants. Now's your last chance to get Ruthless!

The Moderate Soprano

(closes 30 June at the Duke of Yorks Theatre)

This West End transfer of the original 2015 play written by famed, award-winning playwright David Hare shows just how well his writing talent has ripened with age. The story is set on the cusp of World War II and follows John Christie's attempts to found an Opera House on his Sussex estate. It's a spine-tingling tale of zealous passion for the arts intertwined with a fiery love affair set within the context of Nazi Germany. Will Christie's contentious artistic vision be realised? Can his wife, Audrey, manage to be a sensation as the eponymous soprano? Book your seats now for your last chance to see how this fantastic play unfolds!

Sancho: An Act of Remembrance

(closes 16 June at Wilton's Music Hall)

This fantastic play, which tells the little-known tale of Sancho, will be running for a short time only at Wilton's Music Hall until the 16th of June. Sancho was born on a slave ship but received a secret education that helped him become an actor, composer, anti-slavery activist and the first Brit of African descent to vote in a British general election. This hilarious and moving one-man show stars Paterson Joseph as Charles 'Sancho' Ignatius. Be sure to book now and guarantee your spot for this limited run of a fantastic show.

Blueberry Toast

(closes 30 June at the Soho Theatre)

They say that blueberry toast is a breakfast to die for. Set in an all-American suburb in a house with a white picket fence, the story of this uncanny play follows Walt sitting in his kitchen on a sunny Sunday morning while his wife, Barb, makes him a delicious little treat. Pretty soon this mundane scene veers into straight-up madness. Blueberry Toast was written by award-winning American playwright Mary Laws and stars Gala Gordon as Barb and Gareth David-Lloyd as Walt. Grab yourself a slice of Blueberry Toast before it closes on the 30th of June.

Also closing this month:

Chess

(closes 2 June at the London Coliseum)

Mindgame

(closes 2 June at the Ambassadors Theatre)

3 Women

(closes 9 June at Trafalgar Studios 2)

The Sleeping Beauty

(closes 16 June at the London Coliseum)

Kiss Me, Kate

(closes 30 June at the London Coliseum)

The End of History

(closes 23 June at St Giles-in-the-Fields)

Sea Wall

(closes 27 June at the Old Vic Theatre)

Act + Terminal 3

(closes 30 June at Print Room at the Coronet)

Daisy Pulls It Off

(closes 19 June at the Charing Cross Theatre)