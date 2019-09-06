West End’s Matilda announces 100th Matilda Sep 6, 2019 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The multi-award-winning musical inspired by Roald Dahl’s beloved children’s book has been home in the West End for almost 9 years and yet the demand for Matilda The Musical tickets are as high as ever. This smash-hit show is just the perfect family show; hugely entertaining whether you’re a little worm or a grown-up! It’s a little bit naughty and a lot of fun, and the London production has just announced upcoming cast changes; including the 100th Matilda!

Matilda at the West End's Cambridge Theatre announces upcoming cast changes

The first Matilda The Musical cast change

The West End production, which will continue to run at the Cambridge Theatre, has announced its cast changes for the upcoming year, the first of which will take place this month; September 2019. The role of Matilda will be shared by Tilly-Raye Bayer, Olivia Juno Cleverley, Alex Munden and Zoe Simon. This new casting of the lead role will see the 100th portrayal of Matilda in the show.

The cast changes will also see new members join the company. The full cast will consist of Alex Louise Bird, Liberty Buckland, Georgia Carling, Roger Dipping, Kelly Ewins-Prouse, Ben Kerr, Matt Kzran, Connor Lewis, Tom Mather, Kane Oliver Parry, Landi Oshinowo, Ryan Pidgen, James Revell, Gemma Scholes, Christopher Tendai and Dawn Williams.

The second Matilda The Musical cast change

London’s Matilda The Musical production will see a second cast change in March 2020 when Gina Beck who currently plays Miss Honey has her final performance. Carly Thoms will take over the role following Beck. The roles of Miss Trunchbull and Mr Wormwood will also be taken over following their run in the Matilda tour in the UK and Ireland. Elliot Harper will play the role of Miss Trunchbull and Sebastien Torkia will take over the role of Mr Wormwood. The role of Mrs Wormwood will continue to be played by Marianne Benedict.

The young performers cast change

The roles of Lavender, Bruce, Amanda and the rest of the young pupils will be played by three teams who will be joining the London cast. The young performers that will join the company are Lily Armitage, Brian Bartle, Kaspar Cahill-Ritter, Kingsley Campbell-Golding, Sienna Clarke, Haydn Court, Tyler De Souza, Shana Diallo, Rosie Gell-Marquez, Beth Gilmour, Louie Gray, Edward Haddon, Gracie Hodson-Prior, Emily Rees, Elliott Rose, Samson Wakayu and Louis Wint.

What is Matilda about?

Taking characters from the hugely popular Roald Dahl children’s book, Tim Minchin and Dennis Kelly, who wrote the original songs and the book, brought this family favourite to life live on stage. The story follows a little girl from a family more interested in watching the television and all things materialistic. They think Matilda is a worm and so does her new headteacher, but at least she’s got the sweet-natured Miss Honey who truly sees Matilda for the bright, young girl she is. Despite the kindness of her new teacher, the meanness from Miss Trunchbull and her parents pushes Matilda to discover her special powers. She decides she’s going to have to get a little bit naughty, a whole lot imaginative and use her powers to teach them a lesson.

Matilda The Musical is booking until December 2020!

If you want tickets for Matilda The Musical then you’re in luck because this long run gives you the time to see the show at least once, but we can’t promise you, you won’t want to see it again and again. The highly acclaimed production will run at the West End’s Cambridge Theatre until at least 20 December 2020. Be sure to book now to guarantee great seats and see these wonderful different casts bring the magic to life right in front of your eyes.

🎫 Book your Matilda The Musical tickets here.