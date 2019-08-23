West End transfer of The Son partners with YoungMinds Aug 23, 2019 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels It has just been announced that Florian Zeller's The Son, which is set to open at London's Duke of York's Theatre on 2 September, will be partnering with YoungMinds for the show's highly anticipated West End transfer.

YoungMinds, a charity that champions for youth mental health, teams up with Florian Zeller's play The Son, which explores teenager Nicolas' depression after his parents separate.

The Kiln Theatre's warmly-received production of Florian Zeller's The Son will be partnering with UK's top charity in fighting for youth and children's mental health, YoungMinds.

Ticketholders for The Son will be given ample opportunities to make donations to the charity via a number of donation points that will be located throughout the theatre. On Thursday, 10 October for World Mental Health Day, the performance of The Son will be dedicated to YoungMinds and bucket collections can be found across the house after the show.

Artistic Director of the Donmar Warehouse and director of The Son Michael Longhurst called YoungMinds a "vital" and "brilliant" organisation that works to make an impact on young people's lives. He was happy to see them feel a strong enough connection to Florian Zeller's masterpiece.

About The Son at the Duke of York's Theatre

Written by the world-renowned Florian Zeller, The Son is the final instalment in the French novelist's Family Trilogy with past instalments being aptly titled The Father and The Mother. The Son follows the touching story of Nicolas who battles depression after his parents go through a divorce. Hoping to get a clean slate and a happy new beginning, he moves in with his father and his new family, only to realise that it's not where he wants to settle. After crawling back to his mother, you can't help but wonder what will Nicolas do when his options for change run out?

