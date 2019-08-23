Menu
    West End transfer of The Son partners with YoungMinds

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    It has just been announced that Florian Zeller's The Son, which is set to open at London's Duke of York's Theatre on 2 September, will be partnering with YoungMinds for the show's highly anticipated West End transfer.

    YoungMinds, a charity that champions for youth mental health, teams up with Florian Zeller's play The Son, which explores teenager Nicolas' depression after his parents separate.

    Ticketholders for The Son will be given ample opportunities to make donations to the charity via a number of donation points that will be located throughout the theatre. On Thursday, 10 October for World Mental Health Day, the performance of The Son will be dedicated to YoungMinds and bucket collections can be found across the house after the show.

    Artistic Director of the Donmar Warehouse and director of The Son Michael Longhurst called YoungMinds a "vital" and "brilliant" organisation that works to make an impact on young people's lives. He was happy to see them feel a strong enough connection to Florian Zeller's masterpiece.

    About The Son at the Duke of York's Theatre

    Written by the world-renowned Florian Zeller, The Son is the final instalment in the French novelist's Family Trilogy with past instalments being aptly titled The Father and The Mother. The Son follows the touching story of Nicolas who battles depression after his parents go through a divorce. Hoping to get a clean slate and a happy new beginning, he moves in with his father and his new family, only to realise that it's not where he wants to settle. After crawling back to his mother, you can't help but wonder what will Nicolas do when his options for change run out?

    The Son London theatre tickets available now from £18!

    Don't miss the grand finale of Florian Zeller's acclaimed Family Trilogy. The Son starring returning cast members Amanda Abbington, Amaka Okafor, John Light, and Laurie Kynaston is set to be one of the biggest plays on in the West End this summer. Be sure to book your tickets early with our safe and secure booking to guarantee the best seats at the West End's Duke of York's Theatre on the performance you wish to attend.

