West End transfer of Consent announces final casting Apr 16, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Final casting has been announced for the thought-provoking play, Consent, which opens at the Harold Pinter Theatre come May.

Clare Foster (Travesties, Guys & Dolls, A Streetcar Named Desire), Thusitha Jayasundera (The Dive, Tiger Country) and Lee Ingleby (The Pillowman, Our Class) are set to join the previously announced cast that features Adam James, Heather Craney, Claudie Blakley, and Stephen Campbell Moore.

Rehearsals began today, 16 April 2018. The provocative play is directed by Roger Michell and was commissioned by Out of Joint. Its West End transfer follows a sell-out run at the National Theatre last year.

Consent officially opens 29 May 2018 and will run at the Harold Pinter Theatre until 11 August 2018. Previews begin on 18 May 2018. A special series of supplementary pre-show discussions on the complexities surrounding consent, marriage, justice and modern parenthood will be announced in the coming weeks leading up to the show.

