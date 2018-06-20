West End transfer announced for Natasha Gordon's Nine Night Jun 20, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 20, 2019) Nine Night, the debut play written by London-born actress of Jamaican decent Natasha Gordon, will be transferring to the West End this winter following a very successful run at the National Theatre.

Pictured: Established actress and fresh new playwright Natasha Gordon

Nine Night is directed by Roy Alexander Weise, who won a JMK Award for the critically acclaimed revival of Katori Hall's The Mountaintop. It follows a family in mourning as they reunite in preparation for Nine Night (also known as Dead Yard), which is a Jamaican and Carribean funerary tradition that lasts for nine days, during which friends and family members gather at the home of the deceased. Once a calm tradition meant exclusively for mourning has now evolved into a celebration where attendees sing hymns, play music and enjoy a big feast, as they believe the deceased is no longer suffering and has moved on to a better place.

The hit play saw its premiere in the Dorfman space at the National Theatre back in April and starred Cecilia Noble, Franc Ashman, Oliver Alvin-Wilson, and Ricky Fearon. It is uncertain whether the actors from the original production will be reprising their roles as casting for the West End transfer has yet to be announced.

The National Theatre production of Nine Night also featured lighting design by Paule Constable, design by Rajha Shakiry, movement direction by Shelley Maxwell, and sound design by George Dennis.

New playwright and Nine Night writer Natasha Gordon is a well-established actress whose stage credits include The Low Road and Clubland at the Royal Court Theatre, Red Velvet at the Tricycle Theatre, Mules at the Young Vic, and As You Like It at the RSC.

The West End transfer of Nine Night will premiere at Trafalgar Studios on 1 December 2018 and run until 9 February 2019. Get 'woke' about this unique Caribbean wake tradition and book your tickets to Nine Night when they go on sale!

