West End musical Curtains to run at Wyndham's Theatre this December

Hit musical Curtains opening at Wyndham's Theatre this December!

John Kander and Fred Ebb's hit musical Curtains will open at Wyndham's Theatre in London on 13 December and is currently booking until 11 January. It will see Jason Manford continue in his role as lead detective Frank Cioffi from the UK tour. Following the musical's strictly limited four-week run, it will resume touring with its first stop at the New Wimbledon Theatre.

Curtains will take over the Wyndham's Theatre stage from The Man in the White Suit, which was recently forced to close early due to poor ticket sales. The Man in the White Suit stars Stephen Mangan, Sue Johnston, and Kara Tointon and is booking now until 7 December 2019.



What is the Curtains musical about?

Curtains follows the story of Jessica Crenshaw, the headlining star of a new musical, Robbin Hood, which is transferring to Broadway. The actress is brutally murdered on stage and Detective Frank Cioffi is tasked with solving the case and finding the stone-cold killer.

Curtains West End cast

Starring alongside Jason Manford are Adam Rhys-Charles as Daryl Grady, Alan Burkitt as Bobby, Andy Coxon as Aaron Fox, Carley Stenson as Georgia Hendriks, Emma Caffrey as Bambi, Leah West as Niki Harris, Mark Sangster as Sidney, Martin Callaghan as Oscar Shapiro, Minal Patel as Johnny Harmon, Rebecca Lock as Carmen, and Samuel Holmes as Christopher Belling.

Starring in the ensemble of Curtains are Ben Mundy, Charlie Johnson, Gleanne Purcell-Brown, J R Ballantyne, Kate Ivory Jordan, Kathryn Barnes, Pamela Blair, Robin Kent, Samuel John-Humphreys, and Thomas Lee-Kid.

Curtains creative team

The musical Curtains is directed by Paul Foster and features a concept and original book by Peter Stone, set design by David Woodhead, choreography by Alistair David, costume design by Gabriella Slade, musical supervision by Sarah Travis, sound design by Tom Marshall, and lighting design by Tim Mitchell.

Don't miss the limited West End run of Curtains A Musical Whodunnit!

If you feel overwhelmed by all the fairytale productions and Christmas-themed shows, then why not try something a little bit different this holiday season with tickets to this criminal detective musical! Curtains tickets are bound to sell out fast due to limited availability, so be sure to book your tickets for Curtains early to secure the best seats at Wyndham's Theatre whilst stocks last!