Spotlight on Eva Noblezada: A Look Back at Her Best Roles Oct 29, 2025 | By Posted on| By Hay Brunsdon Who is Eva Noblezada? Eva Noblezada is one of musical theatre’s brightest stars, known for her powerful voice and unforgettable stage presence. She’s back in London, taking on the iconic role of Sally Bowles in Cabaret for a limited West End run — a role she also played on Broadway earlier this year. Where have you seen her before? Eva first captured audiences attention as Kim in the West End revival of Miss Saigon at the Prince Edward Theatre between 2014 and 2016, before going on to play Eponine in Les Misérables in 2016. She then reprised Kim for the Broadway transfer of Miss Saigon between 2017 and 2018, earning critical acclaim on both sides of the Atlantic.

And Hadestown?

She shone in the original London production of Hadestown at the National Theatre, before joining the Broadway transfer in 2019. Eva returned to Broadway between 2021 and 2023 to play Eurydice, winning the Broadway.com Audience Choice Award for Favourite Leading Actress in a Musical. Eva returned to London for a special five-week run in spring 2025, joining the original Broadway leads at the Lyric Theatre.

What about The Great Gatsby?

Eva played Daisy Buchanan in the original US tryout of The Great Gatsby, later joining the Broadway production from 2024 to 2025. Her performance earned her another Broadway.com Audience Choice Award for Favourite Leading Actress in a Musical.

Why see Eva Noblezada in Cabaret?

From Kim to Eurydice, Daisy to Sally Bowles, Eva Noblezada has continually proven herself as one of theatre’s most versatile leading ladies. Now, audiences have the chance to see her live in the West End, bringing her award-winning talent and magnetic presence to one of musical theatre’s most legendary roles.

Cabaret is playing at the Playhouse Theatre, and Eva stars as Sally Bowles for a limited time. Book your tickets today.