West End Frozen musical tickets on sale date has been announced! Dec 3, 2019 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali (Updated on Oct 9, 2023) When Frozen the musical was announced to be transferring to the West End from Broadway, the news was received with joyous enthusiasm. However, knowing that it would be opening at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane which is undergoing renovation, we weren't sure when Frozen tickets would go on sale or when it would even open. Finally, that news has come, and we can tell you that tickets for Frozen will go on general sale on 6 March 2020 and previews will begin in October 2020.

Disney fans are rejoicing at today's fabulous flurry of news that announces both the Frozen tickets on-sale date and when we can expect the Broadway musical to begin performances in London. Tickets for Frozen will go on sale in January with priority booking and general sale will be from 6 March 2020. We still can't give you an exact date, but we now know that the Disney musical will begin with previews in October 2020.

Disney’s Frozen musical

Frozen, based on the Disney animated film of the same name, is produced by Disney Theatrical Productions and has direction by Thomas Schumacher. Unsurprisingly, following the worldwide success of the film, when the musical opened on Broadway in March 2018 it was quick to become the biggest show of the season; having been nominated for Best Musical at the Tony Awards. Now the musical is preparing to open in the West End with plans to open productions in Australia, Japan and Hamburg.

Frozen cast and creative team

The production sees set and costume design by Christopher Oram, lighting design by Neil Austin, sound design by Peter Hylenski, video design by Finn Ross and puppet design by Michael Curry. It also features musical supervision and arrangements by Stephen Ormeus and choreography by Rob Ashford.

Casting for the West End Frozen production is yet to be announced. The Broadway cast features Caissie Levy as Elsa, Patti Murin as Anna, Ryann Redmond as Olaf, Joe Carroll as Hans and Noah J. Ricketts as Kristoff. There’s also Robert Creighton as Duke of Weselton, Andrew Pirozzi as Sven and Kevin Del Aguila as Oaken.

We knew Frozen was coming to the West End's Theatre Royal Drury Lane but now we know when and it's all we need to thaw the cold of winter. Tickets for Frozen go on general sale in March 2020

