Tuppence Middleton joins The Years Feb 20, 2025 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride Film, TV and theatre star, Tuppence Middleton (Downton Abbey), is set to join the cast of the West End production of The Years, taking over from Romola Garai. Middleton will begin performances on 10 March 2025, following Garai's scheduled final appearance on Saturday, 8 March. Adapted from Nobel Prize winner Annie Ernaux's semi-autobiographical novel, The Years has been lauded as a "masterpiece" by The Guardian. The play chronicles the life of an unnamed Frenchwoman from 1941 to 2006, intertwining personal milestones with significant world events. Audiences witness her journey through childhood, adolescence, and adulthood, set against the backdrop of historical moments such as World War II, the legalization of the pill in France, and the fall of the Twin Towers. This narrative structure offers a profound exploration of memory, identity, and the passage of time.

Commenting on today's announcement, Tuppence Middleton gushed “It is such a special opportunity to join this incredible company and to tell the story of ‘The Years.’ The book is very close to my heart and Eline’s sensitive and bold adaptation brings Annie’s universal journey through life to live audiences in the most visceral and moving way. To be a part of this production exploring growth, love, grief, sexuality, history, politics, and time - is a dream come true for any actor.

Critics have praised the production for its emotional depth and innovative storytelling. In our own review, we described it as a ‘heart-breaking and life-affirming celebration of womanhood’.

Deborah Findlay, Gina McKee, Anjli Mohindra and Harmony Rose-Bremner continue their “extraordinary performances” (Observer) playing one woman in this mesmerizing, personal and political story, set against the backdrop of our rapidly changing world.

Following critically acclaimed sold-out runs at the Internationaal Theater Amsterdam and the Almeida Theatre, The Years continues to captivate audiences at The Harold Pinter Theatre. Now running until 19 April 2025.