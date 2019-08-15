Troubadour White City run of Peter Pan to close early Aug 15, 2019 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Having opened on 20 July at the new Troubadour White City Theatre, the Off-West End production of Peter Pan is set to close earlier than anticipated on 1 September 2019. The Sally Cookson adaptation marked the venue's first show for its grand opening.

Don't miss the beloved Peter Pan characters spring to life on stage this summer before its final curtain call in two weeks time!

Peter Pan at the Troubadour White City Theatre must end 1 September 2019!

Originally slated to run until 27 October 2019, Peter Pan has been forced to close nearly two months early. The news was implicitly announced by the production and venue today on Twitter, stating "Peter Pan will play its last performance on 1st September" and "only two weeks left to join Peter, Wendy, and the lost boys." Be sure to get your last-minute tickets early if you hope to catch Peter Pan before he flies off to Neverland!

Ticket holders for Peter Pan performances after the new closing date are advised to contact their point of sale.

Why see Peter Pan at the Troubadour White City Theatre before it closes?

The show has received overwhelming critical acclaim by both audiences and critics alike. Considered to be a reimagining in a loose sense of the word, Peter Pan doesn't need pixie dust to lift your spirits! Director Sally Cookson's adaptation of JM Barrie's iconic play enjoyed highly lauded runs at the Bristol Old Vic and National Theatre.

The Troubadour White City Theatre production is also packed with an A-team of creatives. Peter Pan boasts original music by Benji Bower, puppetry design and direction by Toby Olié, fight direction by Rachel Bown-Williams and Ruth Copper-Brown of RC-Annie, sound design by Dominic Bilkey, lighting design by Aideen Malone, dramaturgy by Mike Akers, costume design by Katie Sykes, movement direction by Dan Canham, and design by Michael Vale.

Book by tomorrow 16 August and save up to £26 on Peter Pan tickets!

The clock at Big Ben is ticking and now is your final call for your flight to Neverland. Don't end up in a "coulda, shoulda, woulda" situation and be sure to book your discounted Peter Pan tickets today whilst stocks last! Don't let Neverland live up to its name! See Peter Pan at West London's Troubadour White City Theatre today!

🎫 Book your Peter Pan London Troubadour Theatre tickets and save £26.