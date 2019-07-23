Top 5 unmissable London musicals in 2019 Jul 23, 2019 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Oct 9, 2023) There's no doubt that London plays can be fun and entertaining, but musicals are just the ticket for soothing your soul and getting your groove on. The Lion King is always a roaring good time while Everybody's Talking About Jamie is perfect for giving you that warm, fuzzy feeling inside. But here are our picks for the top five new musical productions this year that you definitely won't want to miss on your West End wishlist. It also helps that they just so happen to be on special offer! Check out what not to miss in the West End for the second half of 2019 below.

Big The Musical is set to make its long-awaited West End premiere this year after spending a couple of years in development hell. Save big on Big musical tickets if you act fast!

Big The Musical

6 September — 2 November 2020

Starring Jay McGuiness of The Wanted as Josh Baskin, a role made famous by Tom Hanks in the film of the same name, Big The Musical is set to finally receive its West End premiere at the Dominion Theatre. Tired of being told "no" due to his age, Josh Baskin wishes upon a Zoltar machine to become an adult. But when he actually does wake up big the next morning, he soon realises that being big isn't all it's cracked up to be and he may have gotten more than he'd bargained for.

Waitress (now with a special upgrade offer)

Booking until 4 January 2020

It made history as the first all-female-led creative team on Broadway and now this smash-hit musical is baking London audiences happy at the West End's Adelphi Theatre. With her amazing talent for pies, Jenna decides to enter a pie-baking competition with the hopes of making a better life for her and her newborn baby. Will the contest be her recipe for success?

The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole aged 13 3/4

15 June — 28 September 2019

One of the most beloved comedic children's characters of all time has now sprung to life at the Ambassadors Theatre. Adrian Mole is a misunderstood teenager who is perhaps too intellectual for his own good. Can he put a stop to the school bully, get over that ugly spot on his chin, and win the heart of Pandora? Or will he lose his friend in the process? This hilarious musical is just what you need for family fun.

The Book of Mormon

Booking until 9 November 2019

Created by the same masterminds behind South Park and Team America, Matt Stone and Trey Parker, The Book of Mormon The Musical remains one of the most popular shows on in the West End with affordable tickets often hard to get. But if you hurry and book by 31 July, you can get your hands on some cheap Book of Mormon tickets, now on special offer with us with no booking fees. Come see the show that will make you laugh yourself silly and book your tickets today!

On Your Feet!

Booking until 31 August 2019

Recently named by us as the show of the summer, On Your Feet! will get you up and grooving to the rhythm of the Cuban beat (literally). Conga your way to happiness and pure bliss with cheap tickets to this glorious musical based on the real life of Gloria Estefan. Get on your feet and act fast to save money with this limited special offer whilst stocks last!

