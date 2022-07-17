Top 5 Kinky Boots songs #StageySoundtrackSunday Jul 17, 2022 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Kinky Boots made its West End premiere in 2015 at London’s Adelphi Theatre with Killian Donnelly and Matt Henry leading the cast in the roles of Charlie and Lola respectively. The production ran for over 3 years and had its final performance in January 2019. Now for just two nights, the musical returns to London in a concert performance at Theatre Royal Drury Lane. Tickets for Kinky Boots In Concert are booking now for 8 and 9 August 2022. Check out our top 5 Kinky Boots songs as we excitedly wait for the concerts later this summer!

5. Soul of a Man

This song occurs when Charlie loses hope after losing pretty much everything. Charlie is feeling pretty down on himself and like he isn’t living up to who he should be.

4. The Land of Lola

This song comes early in Act 1 and introduces Lola! Lola makes the grandest of entrances and introduces herself and all her flair.

3. Sex is in the Heel

When Charlie comes up with a design for a heeled boot that can withhold the weight of the man, Lola isn’t happy with the design. Lola, with the support of the women in the factory, explains the most important factor of boots are the sex appeal of the heel.

2. Not My Father’s Son

This song is led by Lola who tells Charlie that she wasn’t the man her father wanted her to be but that’s okay because she learnt to accept herself. It’s a beautiful song of your true self being good enough.

1. Raise You Up/Just Be

Charlie arrives in Milan and finds that he has to walk the runway himself. Thankfully, Lola and her angels arrive to save the day. This is a song about lifting your friends up and being your true self.