    TINA: The Tina Turner Musical releases new production images

    Posted on | By Jade Ali

    TINA: The Tina Turner Musical has released production images of its new cast, led by Aisha Jawando and Elesha Paul Moses in the title role of Tina. The musical premiered at London’s Aldwych Theatre in spring 2018. Tickets for TINA: The Tina Turner Musical are currently booking through to January 2023.

    TINA The Musical cast and creative team

    TINA The Musical stars Aisha Jawando and Elesha Paul Moses as Tina Turner with Caleb Roberts as Ike Turner. They are joined by Paula Kay as Zelma Bullock (Tina's mother), Charis Alexandra as Alline Bullock (Tina's sister), George Jennings as Roger Davies (Tina's manager), Irene Myrtle Forrester as Tina's Grandmother, Kelly Hampson as Rhonda Graam (Ike and Tina's manager), Gregory Haney as Richard Bullock (Tina's father), Cordell Mosteller as Raymond Hill (Tina's first love), Chris Grahamson as Phil Spector & Terry Britten and Joseph Richardson as Erwin Bach.

    The company also features Megan Armstrong, Vanessa Dumatey, Thomas Sutcliffe (Carpenter), Turrell Barrett-Wallace (Tina's son Ronnie) and Joey James (Tina's son Craig), with Karis Anderson, Marie Finlayson and Natorii Illidge (the Ikettes).

    TINA The Tina Turner Musical is directed by Phyllida Lloyd and was written by Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kess Prins. There is choreography by Anthony Van Laast, set and costume design by Mark Thompson, musical supervision by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting design by Bruno Poet, sound design by Nevin Steinberg and orchestrations by Ethan Popp.

    What is the TINA musical about?

    Follow the true story of Tina Turner, born Anna Mae Bullock from her humble beginnings in Nutbush, Tennessee, to her rise to fame as the Queen of Rock n Roll. The musical follows the highs and lows of both Tina’s career and personal life and features all the songs you know and love.

    11-time Grammy Award-winner, Tina Turner made her name in the 1960s, alongside then-husband Ike Turner, and shot to fame with hits such as ‘A Fool in Love’, ‘River Deep – Mountain High’ and ‘Proud Mary’. Her other popular hits include ‘Let’s Stay Together’, ‘What’s Love Got to Do with It?’, ‘I Don’t Wanna Fight’, and ‘Goldeneye’.

    London TINA musical tickets are booking to 2023

    It’s simply the best! Tickets for TINA The Tina Turner Musical at the West End’s Aldwych Theatre currently booking until January 2023.

