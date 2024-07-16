First look at the new Tina: The Tina Turner Musical cast Jul 16, 2024 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride New production photos have been released for Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, and they’re simply the best (sorry!) Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Pulitzer Prize-winner Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical is led by Karis Anderson and Zoe Birkett, who share the role of Tina Turner. Anderson and Birkett are joined by Rolan Bell as Ike Turner, Mark Anderson as Phil Spector/Terry Britten, Jonathan Carlton as Erwin Bach, Grace Wylde as Alline Bullock, Irene Myrtle Forrester as Tina’s Grandmother, Daniel Haswell as Richard Bullock, Harry Harrington as Roger Davies, Emma Hatton as Rhonda Graam, Maddison Tyson as Raymond Hill, Carole Stennett as Zelma and Charlotte St.Croix as Standby Tina Turner.

The ensemble is comprised of Sarah Freer as Lorraine, Lloyd Gorman as Carpenter, Angelis Hunt as Ronnie, Joey James as Craig, Ria Turner as Toni, the Ikettes are played by Morgan Broome, Equiana Givans and Ohaana Greaves and swings are Jenna Bonner, Tré Copeland-Williams, Abiola Efunshile, Jordan Louis-Fernand, Marisha Morgan, Dan O’Brien, Curtis Scott, Ellie Seaton, Kirsty Anne Shaw and Samuel J Weir.

The children’s cast includes Azaelea Harris, Ezmai Robinson and Elsa-Grace Waigo as Young Anna Mae Bullock and Kennedy-May McLeary, Amira Skerritt and Alaya Scotland Thomas as Young Alline Bullock and Young Craig.

Based on the life of the legendary artist, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical recently became the longest-running show at the Aldwych Theatre. Not content with breaking records in the West End, the musical phenomenon has been rollin’ out productions worldwide. The show has seen eight productions running globally since the production first opened in London back in 2018!

The musical features choreography by Anthony van Laast, set and costume designs by Mark Thompson, musical supervision by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg, orchestrations by Ethan Popp, wigs, hair, and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates, casting by Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher, and fight direction by Kate Waters.

Book Tina - The Tina Turner Musical tickets today

All hail the queen of rock ‘n’ roll! See the West End phenomenon now!