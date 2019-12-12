Time and Tide to have world premiere at London's Park Theatre Dec 12, 2019 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Relish Theatre and Park Theatre will present the highly-anticipated world premiere of Time and Tide by award-winning playwright James McDermott. The play is directed by Rob Ellis and stars Peaky Blinders actress Wendy Nottingham as May, Paul Easom as Ken, Josh Barrow as Nemo, and Elliot Liburd as Daz. Time and Tide will run at London's Park Theatre from 5 to 29 February 2020 with press night scheduled for Friday, 7 February.

Time and Tide to wash ashore on the Park Theatre stage for its big world premiere.

What is James McDermott's Time and Tide about?

May runs a troubled cafe at the end of Comer Pier. Ken, her delivery guy, is losing customers thanks to Costa. Nemo is itching to make his big break on the London stage. Daz, his unrequited love, is trying hard to pretend that his best mate's not actually leaving him.

This heartwarming LGBT dramedy explores the lives of a Norfolk community that is struggling to come to terms with the tides of change. Time and Tide has been longlisted for the Bruntwood and Papatango Playwriting Prizes and The Verity Bargate Award, and it was developed as part of the Script Accelerator Programme for the Park Theatre.

Time and Tide cast and creative team

Wendy Nottingham will play the role of May. Nottingham is perhaps best known for collaborating with Mike Leigh on such productions as the BAFTA Award-winning Vera Drak and Grief at the National Theatre. Her TV credits include series regular Mary on Peaky Blinders and the recurring role of Mrs Crabbe on the ITV series Mr Selfridge. The actress most recently appeared opposite Emma Thompson on screen in The Children Act and starred in the Hampstead Theatre production of Diminished. Upcoming film projects of hers include Blueprint Picture's The Last Letter From Your Lover and parts of the next feature by Francis Lee, Ammonite.

Paul Easom will play the role of Ken. Easom's West End credits include Beyond The Rainbow, Budgie, Evita, The Boyfriend, The Girls, and The Screenwriter's Daughter. Other theatre credits of his include Canterbury Tales, Chicken Dust, Death Of A Salesman, Dracula, Gypsy, Hans Christian Andersen with Tommy Steele, Hunchback Of Notre Dame, My Big Gay Italian Wedding, Resistible Rise Of Arturo Ui, Robin Hood with the New Vic Theatre Company, Tale Of Two Cities, The Rise and Fall of Little Voice, and The Seagull. The actor's TV credits include Kids, Lifelike, The Cleopatras, and The Quartermass Experiment while his film credits include Anna Karenina, Aria, Lair Of The White Worm, and North West Five. He portrayed Lord Byron opposite Rudolph Nureyev in the US Tour of Manfred and has also toured with Italian popstar Raffaella Carra across South America.

Elliot Liburd will play the role of Daz. Liburd's recent theatre credits include Arron The Moor in Titus Andronicus (Fourth Monkey Theatre Company), Beasy Baby (Liverpool Unity and The Tobacco Factory), Danny in Bismillah: An Isis Tragicomedy (Wound Up Theatre), Porthos in The Three Musketeers (Iris Theatre), and Valemon in The Girl with the Iron Claws (The Wrong Crowd). The actor is a co-founder of Fools Rush In Theatre Company and recently debuted his first work at London's Pleasance Theatre entitled A Murder Most Foley.

Josh Barrow will play the role of Nemo. Barrow's stage credits include If Not Now, When? (National Theatre), Silk Road - How to Buy Drugs Online (Trafalgar Studios), and The Outsider (The Print Room). TV credits of his include ITV's Vera and Sky One's Temple. He has also appeared in such films as The Trap and the award-winning short-length feature My Brother Is A Mermaid.

James McDermott is a performance poet and scriptwriter based in East Anglia. Notable works of his include Fast Food starring Jude Law (Lyric Hammersmith), Justice 39 (Luton Culture; co-written with Roy Williams and Atiha Sen Gupta), Rubber Ring (Pleasance Islington; UK Tour; Winner of Pulse Festival's Suitcase Prize 2017), and Street Life (Norwich Theatre Royal). McDermott is a resident playwriting teacher at Norwich Theatre Royal and an Associate Artist at HighTide and Norwich Arts Centre.

Time and Tide The Play is directed by Rob Ellis, who is the Artistic Director for Relish Theatre for whom he has also directed the Hope Theatre production of Cuttings. Other directorial credits of Ellis' include A Matter Of Life And Debt (Edinburgh Fringe), Bluebird (Katzpace), Clybourne Park (St Brides Institute), Six Pack (Leicester Square Theatre), The 39 Steps (Upstairs At The Gatehouse), The Merry Wives Of Windsor (Théâtre de Verdure du Jardin Shakespeare, Paris), The Taming Of The Shrew and The Two Gentlemen of Verona (Quite Right Theatre, Albert Square Gardens), and Unicorn (Theatre N16).

Time and Tide features set and costume designs by Caitlin Abbott and sound design by Fizz Margereson.

Time and Tide Park Theatre tickets on sale now from £18!

You don't want to miss the highly anticipated world premiere of James McDermott's Time and Tide, which is already garnering a lot of awards buzz. Book your Time and Tide tickets today to secure the best seats at the Park Theatre in London at the best prices whilst stocks last.