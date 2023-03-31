Tickets are now on sale for The Crown Jewels Mar 31, 2023 | By Posted on| By Rebecca Young The royal event of the year, The Crown Jewels is coming to the West End. This riotous comedy based on the biggest royal scandal, the robbery of the crown jewels. Featuring an all-star cast, it will only be at the Garrick Theatre for a strictly limited run. This hilarious new comedy would be criminal to miss. Don't miss your chance to book early with London Theatre Direct's priority access from 10am on Friday 31 March. Book your tickets now!

The Cast of The Crown Jewels

This star-studded show is led by hilarious comedian Al Murray also known by his alter-ego The Pub Landlord. Alongside, Carrie Hope Fletcher an actress, author, vlogger and award-winning West End sensation known previously for starring in Cinderella and Les Miserables. Comedian and well-loved TV presenter Mel Giedroyc will also be starring in this hilarious comedy, previously having worked on The Great British Bake Off and starring in West End musical Company. They will be joined by Inbetweeners and Fresh Meat actor Joe Thomas and one of TV's most popular actors Neil Morrissey, known for Men Behaving Badly and Line of Duty. Completing the initial cast is Aidan McArdle, known for Jane Eyre and Mr Selfridge as well as Tanvi Virmani who made her West End debut as Rani in Life of Pi.

About The Crown Jewels

Colonel Blood is planning the most ambitious of robberies, to steal the Crown Jewels. But to pull off the greatest heist of all time he is going to have to round up a gang of misfits. Written by BAFTA-nominated Simon Nye creator of The Durrells and Men Behaving Badly and directed by multi-Olivier Award winner Sean Foley director of Upstart Crow and The Ladykillers.

Book tickets for The Crown Jewels now!

Filled with comedy, jewels and a star-studded cast, this is truly the royal event of the year and we have priority access so book your tickets for The Crown Jewels today!