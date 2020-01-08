Menu
    The West End Flea Market set to return this year!

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Oct 9, 2023)

    Following Acting for Others' huge success with their inaugural West End Flea Market last May at St Paul's Church, Covent Garden, the charity organisation has now officially confirmed that the popular fundraising event will be back this summer.

    Pictured: Last year's West End Flea Market raised a quarter of a hundred thousand pounds.

    Acting for Others' West End Flea Market to return in summer 2020!

    The West End Flea Market will once again take place in the heart of London at St Paul's Church on Saturday, 16 May 2020. The fundraising event will see many major West End productions participate by selling signed posters, theatrical memorabilia, and bric-a-brac as well as putting other special items up for auction throughout the course of the event.

    Acting for Others' West End Flea Market will also include signings, a theatrical tombola, and a special theatrical challenge in which a number of West End shows will compete live in front of an audience. More details on this special challenge are expected to be announced in due course.

    Last summer, the West End Flea Market managed to raise over £26,000. Participating shows included 9 to 5 The Musical, Les Miserables, Hamilton, The Book of Mormon, The Mousetrap, The Phantom of the Operaand Only Fools and Horses plus many theatre venues including the Donmar Warehouse, Theatre Cafe, and Royal Opera House.

    Shows and venues participating in the 2020 Flea Market will be unveiled soon.

