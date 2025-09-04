Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    First Look at Pictures of Nicola Roberts in Hadestown Rehearsals

    Posted on | By Hay Brunsdon

    The first rehearsal images of Nicola Roberts in Hadestown have been released, giving fans a glimpse of the singer and songwriter stepping into the role of Persephone at London’s Lyric Theatre. Roberts, best known as a member of the BRIT Award-winning pop group Girls Aloud, will appear in the West End production from 16 September 2025 until 18 January 2026.

    Some of the rehearsal images show Roberts in solo moments, while others capture her with Chris Jarman as Hades. The production also features Dylan Wood as Orpheus, Desmonda Cathabel as Eurydice, and Melanie Bright, Allie Daniel, and Lauran Rae as the Fates, alongside the ensemble of Workers and Swings who help bring the world of Hadestown to life.

    Hadestown, written by Anaïs Mitchell and directed by Rachel Chavkin, tells the story of two intertwined love stories: Orpheus and Eurydice, and Hades and Persephone. The musical blends folk, jazz, and blues influences with imaginative staging to create a rich, atmospheric world.

    Roberts’ role as Persephone marks her return to the West End following her acclaimed performances in City of Angels and her success on ITV’s The Masked Singer UK. These first images offer a tantalising preview of her performance and the vibrant company she joins, giving audiences their first look at the magic behind the scenes before she officially joins the production later this month. 

    With great seats at £55, book your Hadestown tickets today

    Hay Brunsdon
    By Hay Brunsdon

    I've 15 years of writing and editorial experience, and starting working in the West End theatre industry in 2012. When not watching or writing about theatre I'm usually swimming, hiking, running, or training for triathlons in the Stroud valleys.

    Related news

    Come Alive! announces extension and new cast members

    Come Alive! announces extension and new cast members

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    The smash-hit Greatest Showman-inspired circus spectacular is set to continue wowing London audiences. Producers have... Read more

    Othello. David Harewood, Toby Jones and Caitlin Fitzgerald are dressed in black against a blood-red background

    Othello Characters Guide

    Posted on | By Hay Brunsdon |

    Shakespeare’s Othello returns to the West End this autumn in a bold, contemporary adaptation at the Theatre Roy... Read more

    Final Mazz Murray Performance Date and New MAMMA MIA! Cast Just Announced

    Posted on | By Hay Brunsdon |

    Thank you for the music, Mazz Murray! Having led the company in the role of Donna Sheridan since 2019 (and having ... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies