First Look at Pictures of Nicola Roberts in Hadestown Rehearsals

The first rehearsal images of Nicola Roberts in Hadestown have been released, giving fans a glimpse of the singer and songwriter stepping into the role of Persephone at London’s Lyric Theatre. Roberts, best known as a member of the BRIT Award-winning pop group Girls Aloud, will appear in the West End production from 16 September 2025 until 18 January 2026.

Some of the rehearsal images show Roberts in solo moments, while others capture her with Chris Jarman as Hades. The production also features Dylan Wood as Orpheus, Desmonda Cathabel as Eurydice, and Melanie Bright, Allie Daniel, and Lauran Rae as the Fates, alongside the ensemble of Workers and Swings who help bring the world of Hadestown to life.