First Look at Pictures of Nicola Roberts in Hadestown Rehearsals
Posted on
| By Hay Brunsdon
The first rehearsal images of Nicola Roberts in Hadestown have been released, giving fans a glimpse of the singer and songwriter stepping into the role of Persephone at London’s Lyric Theatre. Roberts, best known as a member of the BRIT Award-winning pop group Girls Aloud, will appear in the West End production from 16 September 2025 until 18 January 2026.
Some of the rehearsal images show Roberts in solo moments, while others capture her with Chris Jarman as Hades. The production also features Dylan Wood as Orpheus, Desmonda Cathabel as Eurydice, and Melanie Bright, Allie Daniel, and Lauran Rae as the Fates, alongside the ensemble of Workers and Swings who help bring the world of Hadestown to life.
Hadestown, written by Anaïs Mitchell and directed by Rachel Chavkin, tells the story of two intertwined love stories: Orpheus and Eurydice, and Hades and Persephone. The musical blends folk, jazz, and blues influences with imaginative staging to create a rich, atmospheric world.
Roberts’ role as Persephone marks her return to the West End following her acclaimed performances in City of Angels and her success on ITV’s The Masked Singer UK. These first images offer a tantalising preview of her performance and the vibrant company she joins, giving audiences their first look at the magic behind the scenes before she officially joins the production later this month.
With great seats at £55, book your Hadestown tickets today