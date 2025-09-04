Come Alive! announces extension and new cast members

The smash-hit Greatest Showman-inspired circus spectacular is set to continue wowing London audiences. Producers have today confirmed that Come Alive! will extend its run at the Empress Museum in Earls Court until 27 September 2026, giving fans even more chances to step inside the world of The Greatest Showman and experience a unique mix of circus, theatre, and live music.

This autumn marks the start of the show’s next creative chapter, with a wave of new performers joining the company. Urdang graduate Anoushka Tandon-Sangar will make her professional debut in the lead role of Max, a shy circus dreamer learning to unlock her true potential. She will be joined by international artists Tara Talland (Revel Puck Circus), Nathan Briscoe (Cirque du Soleil), and Sam Barnes, with world-record-holding Ringmaster Kai Hou (Britain's Got Talent) taking centre stage.

Returning cast members include Dean Murrell, Jimmy Wong, Bella Diosa, Eric McGill, Josephine Urry, Jackie Le, Antino Pansa, Tybald Griesbacher, Roman Karpovich, Sam Nash, Keiron The Mighty and Shona Morgan. Joining the musical lineup are Maia Hawkins, Greg Oliver, Deshawn Gordon, Whitney Martins and Giovanni Spano, with Simon Bailey continuing in the role of the Showman. New dancers; Rachel Gardiner, Ethan Brenchley and Elliott Brady join the energetic ensemble already lighting up the stage.