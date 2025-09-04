Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    First Look: Rehearsal Pictures Revealed for The Importance of Being Earnest’s West End Transfer

    Posted on | By Hay Brunsdon

    Rehearsal pictures have been released for the National Theatre’s acclaimed production of The Importance of Being Earnest, which transfers to the Noël Coward Theatre for a limited season from 18 September 2025 to 10 January 2026. 

    Directed by Max Webster, this joyful reinvention of Oscar Wilde’s classic comedy has been praised as a “bold and brash Wilde reboot” (★★★★ The Times) and a “sparkling new production” (★★★★★ Daily Mail).

    Olly Alexander stars as Algernon Moncrieff, with Nathan Stewart-Jarrett as Jack Worthing. Hugh Dennis plays Rev. Canon Chasuble, Shobna Gulati is Miss Prism, Kitty Hawthorne is Gwendolen Fairfax, Jessica Whitehurst takes on Cecily Cardew, Hayley Carmichael is Merriman/Lane, and Stephen Fry plays the formidable Lady Bracknell. The ensemble includes Jasmine Kerr, Sam Liu, Gillian McCafferty, Elliot Pritchard, and Liv Spencer.

    Wilde’s comedy spins a delightful web of mistaken identities, secret lives, and romantic entanglements. Jack and Algernon navigate love, deception, and societal expectations in a story where even the cleverest plans can unravel spectacularly.

    The production reunites Webster with an award-winning creative team including set and costume designer Rae Smith, lighting designer Jon Clark, sound designer Nicola T. Chang, movement director Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, and composer D.J. Walde. 

    Rehearsal pictures by Marc Brenner. 

    The Importance of Being Earnest plays at the Noel Coward Theatre from 18 September 2025 - 10 January 2026. Book your tickets today.

    Hay Brunsdon
    By Hay Brunsdon

    I've 15 years of writing and editorial experience, and starting working in the West End theatre industry in 2012. When not watching or writing about theatre I'm usually swimming, hiking, running, or training for triathlons in the Stroud valleys.

    Related news

    Come Alive! announces extension and new cast members

    Come Alive! announces extension and new cast members

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    The smash-hit Greatest Showman-inspired circus spectacular is set to continue wowing London audiences. Producers have... Read more

    Nicola Roberts in the Hadestown rehearsal room

    First Look at Pictures of Nicola Roberts in Hadestown Rehearsals

    Posted on | By Hay Brunsdon |

    The first rehearsal images of Nicola Roberts in Hadestown have been released, giving fans a glimpse of the singer and... Read more

    Othello. David Harewood, Toby Jones and Caitlin Fitzgerald are dressed in black against a blood-red background

    Othello Characters Guide

    Posted on | By Hay Brunsdon |

    Shakespeare’s Othello returns to the West End this autumn in a bold, contemporary adaptation at the Theatre Roy... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies