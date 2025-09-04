First Look: Rehearsal Pictures Revealed for The Importance of Being Earnest’s West End Transfer Sep 4, 2025 | By Posted on| By Hay Brunsdon Rehearsal pictures have been released for the National Theatre’s acclaimed production of The Importance of Being Earnest, which transfers to the Noël Coward Theatre for a limited season from 18 September 2025 to 10 January 2026. Directed by Max Webster, this joyful reinvention of Oscar Wilde’s classic comedy has been praised as a “bold and brash Wilde reboot” (★★★★ The Times) and a “sparkling new production” (★★★★★ Daily Mail).

Olly Alexander stars as Algernon Moncrieff, with Nathan Stewart-Jarrett as Jack Worthing. Hugh Dennis plays Rev. Canon Chasuble, Shobna Gulati is Miss Prism, Kitty Hawthorne is Gwendolen Fairfax, Jessica Whitehurst takes on Cecily Cardew, Hayley Carmichael is Merriman/Lane, and Stephen Fry plays the formidable Lady Bracknell. The ensemble includes Jasmine Kerr, Sam Liu, Gillian McCafferty, Elliot Pritchard, and Liv Spencer.

Wilde’s comedy spins a delightful web of mistaken identities, secret lives, and romantic entanglements. Jack and Algernon navigate love, deception, and societal expectations in a story where even the cleverest plans can unravel spectacularly.

The production reunites Webster with an award-winning creative team including set and costume designer Rae Smith, lighting designer Jon Clark, sound designer Nicola T. Chang, movement director Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, and composer D.J. Walde.

Rehearsal pictures by Marc Brenner.

The Importance of Being Earnest plays at the Noel Coward Theatre from 18 September 2025 - 10 January 2026. Book your tickets today.