My West End Wish List: Trending Books, Shows & Films That Need to Hit the Stage

Harry Potter, Stranger Things, and The Great Gatsby have been treated to a West End glow-up, but the world of trending stories is bursting with more material that simply must make it to the boards, because frankly, nothing screams West End like a mash-up of suspense, romance, beach sunsets, gothic vibes, and high-stakes drama all coming to life on stage. Amplified for the West End Daisy Jones & The Six – Honestly, this one's practically begging for a musical. The 1970s band drama, the Fleetwood Mac parallels, the egos, the will they/ won't they of it all, and that "tell me there's nothing going on between us, tell me the way I feel is all in my head" kiss-in-the-carpark-scene… it's dying for the spotlight!! A Star is Born – In a similar vein to above. Big voices and big heartbreak. Obviously there are some huge shoes to fill following in the footsteps of Judy Garland, Barbra Streisand and Lady Gaga in the movie musicals but I think it's about time we saw someone belting out "Shallow" on a rotating stage! West End: please make it happen.

TV Obsessions & Netflix Must-Sees

The Summer I Turned Pretty – Volleyball matches, late-night beach talks, and the classic love triangle between Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah. Sibling rivalry, first kisses, and emotional confrontations make this summer jaunt ripe for a West End musical, all underscored by a Taylor Swift–style soundtrack.

Squid Game – Dystopian, terrifying, and ridiculously stage-ready. Picture the Red Light/Green Light doll looming over the stage, every move counting like literal stage fright. That iconic dorm with stacked bunk beds is perfect for multi-level staging, while the auditorium itself could be divided into VIP Viewing Areas. And yes… masks are not optional.

Wednesday – Gothic, gleefully morbid, and packed with the incredible choreography from the dance scene in Season 1. Picture a stage filled with outcasts, swirling mist, dramatic shadows, and perfectly timed spooky effects. It’s a darkly delightful teen spectacle ready to haunt the West End!

Bridgerton – You know the drill: ruffles, gossip, scandal, and grand balls blooming with flowers at every turn. Imagine sweeping costumes, glittering masks, and orchestras plucking every scandalous note with perfect precision. Love, rivalry, and secrets played out across the stage, turning every curtsey and glance into pure West End spectacle.

Saltburn – Gothic decadence meets aristocratic chaos; Saltburn feels ready-made for a West End stage. It’s twisted, it’s glamorous, and it’s already so theatrical you can almost hear the audience gasp. Can we keep Rosamund Pike and Richard E. Grant but cut out the whole bath water bit please?

The Rivals – This is just ripe for the stage. The Rivals delivers smutty tension, twisted dynamics, and enough melodrama to make an audience lean forward in delicious disbelief. David Tennant is no stranger to the stage either.

Where the Crawdads Sing – Crawdads has all the makings of atmospheric theatre. The marshlands, the isolation, the murder trial, and Kya’s resilience are begging for moody staging. Picture reeds swaying under stage lights, courtroom drama at centre stage — and maybe a boat, Phantom-style. And yes, we’d definitely like to keep Daisy Edgar Jones.

Modern Classics & BookTok Hits

Normal People & Conversations With Friends – Intimate, emotional, quietly devastating. Minimalist staging and problematic characters = we’d be gripped throughout!

Dolly Alderton’s Everything I Know About Love – Female friendships, chaotic nights out, heartbreaks, hangovers, and the kind of twenty-something drama that feels both painfully awkward and painfully familiar. On stage, it could swing from kitchen-table confessions to glitter-fuelled dancefloors, capturing the joy and heartbreak of growing up and figuring it all out.

Bridget Jones – The ultimate modern classic: chaotic, wine-spilling, diary-confessing genius that defined a generation. On stage, picture Bridget belting out an opening number like “All By Myself” before stumbling through disastrous dates, oversized knickers choreography, and romantic near-misses — a perfectly British mix of comedy, calamity, and musical numbers.

Crime & Thrillers

We’ve got The Mousetrap and The Girl on the Train, but even more modern hits are begging for the stage. Lucy Foley’s The Guest List and The Hunting Party bring storms, remote islands, and ensemble whodunnits, while Lisa Jewell’s Then She Was Gone and The Family Upstairs pack in dark twists and family secrets fit for a dramatic spotlight. Then again, maybe Harlan Coben would be up for writing a play?!

Why These Need the Stage

From murderous marshes to Regency ballrooms, BookTok smut to Netflix nightmares, the West End is crying out for these stories. Bigger, bolder, and perfectly stage-ready — curtain up, please.