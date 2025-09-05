Menu
    Les Mis at 40. Meet the all-star cast

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    Since opening at the Barbican in 1985, the revolutionary musical has become a global phenomenon, playing in 55 countries, reaching 130 million theatregoers, and inspiring the Oscar-winning 2012 film. Now, Cameron Mackintosh presents a special eight-week 40th anniversary season at the Sondheim Theatre, with a powerhouse cast of Les Mis legends taking over from 8th September - 1st November 2025. Been a while since you've seen it? Here’s your guide to the anniversary company, from Éponine to Enjolras.

    Killian Donnelly as Jean Valjean

    West End favorite Killian Donnelly leads the anniversary cast as Jean Valjean, the heart of Les Misérables. A veteran of the show since 2008, Donnelly has been around the barricades having played Enjolras, Courfeyrac, and Combeferre before becoming one of the most acclaimed Valjeans on stage and in the international tour. His commanding voice and emotional depth make him the perfect choice to headline this landmark production.

    Ian McIntosh as Jean Valjean

    Sharing performances with Donnelly, Ian McIntosh also takes on the demanding role of Valjean. Having joined the West End cast in 2024, McIntosh brings grit and humanity to the ex-prisoner’s journey from outcast to protector. He will continue as Valjean beyond the anniversary run, ensuring fans can see his powerful interpretation for years to come.

    Bradley Jaden as Javert

    Opposite Valjean, Bradley Jaden returns as Javert, the relentless inspector who embodies law and order. Since his debut in 2014, Jaden has become one of the definitive Javerts of his generation, commanding the stage with intensity and precision. His return for the 40th anniversary promises fiery showdowns with Donnelly’s Valjean.

    Katie Hall as Fantine

    Katie Hall, once a memorable Cosette, now shines as Fantine. She first played the role on the UK and Ireland tour in 2018 before joining the West End in 2023. Her moving performance of “I Dreamed a Dream” makes Fantine’s tragic arc unforgettable in this celebratory season.

    Beatrice Penny-Touré as Cosette

    Beatrice Penny-Touré takes on the role of Cosette, Valjean’s adopted daughter and the romantic heart of the story. After delivering stunning vocals as Cosette on the arena world tour, she now brings her voice and charm to the anniversary production.

    Jac Yarrow as Marius

    Following his breakout turn in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Jac Yarrow plays the idealistic student Marius. He first joined Les Mis in 2024, both on stage and in the arena tour. His chemistry with Cosette and poignant duets add to the show’s emotional power.

    Shan Ako as Éponine

    Shan Ako returns as Éponine, one of Les Misérables’ most beloved roles. Known for her moving rendition of “On My Own,” Ako first played Éponine in the staged concert in 2019 before reprising it in the West End and the arena tour. Her heartbreaking performance remains a highlight of the show.

    Jordan Shaw as Enjolras

    Jordan Shaw commands the barricades as Enjolras, the passionate leader of the student revolution. Having first joined the West End production in 2021, Shaw’s fiery performance of “Do You Hear the People Sing?” makes him an inspiring force in the anniversary cast.

    Adam Gillen as Thénardier

    Stage chameleon Adam Gillen makes his Les Mis debut as the scheming Thénardier. Known for his starring roles in Amadeus at the National Theatre and Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, Gillen brings dark humor and bite to the crooked innkeeper and comic villain.

    Marina Prior as Madame Thénardier

    Completing the infamous duo, Australian theatre icon Marina Prior joins the West End company as Madame Thénardier. She first played Cosette in Australia in 1987 before later returning as Fantine. Now, her turn as the cunning Madame Thénardier adds star power to this anniversary season.

