Les Mis at 40. Meet the all-star cast

Since opening at the Barbican in 1985, the revolutionary musical has become a global phenomenon, playing in 55 countries, reaching 130 million theatregoers, and inspiring the Oscar-winning 2012 film. Now, Cameron Mackintosh presents a special eight-week 40th anniversary season at the Sondheim Theatre, with a powerhouse cast of Les Mis legends taking over from 8th September - 1st November 2025. Been a while since you've seen it? Here’s your guide to the anniversary company, from Éponine to Enjolras.

Killian Donnelly as Jean Valjean

West End favorite Killian Donnelly leads the anniversary cast as Jean Valjean, the heart of Les Misérables. A veteran of the show since 2008, Donnelly has been around the barricades having played Enjolras, Courfeyrac, and Combeferre before becoming one of the most acclaimed Valjeans on stage and in the international tour. His commanding voice and emotional depth make him the perfect choice to headline this landmark production.

Ian McIntosh as Jean Valjean

Sharing performances with Donnelly, Ian McIntosh also takes on the demanding role of Valjean. Having joined the West End cast in 2024, McIntosh brings grit and humanity to the ex-prisoner’s journey from outcast to protector. He will continue as Valjean beyond the anniversary run, ensuring fans can see his powerful interpretation for years to come.

Bradley Jaden as Javert

Opposite Valjean, Bradley Jaden returns as Javert, the relentless inspector who embodies law and order. Since his debut in 2014, Jaden has become one of the definitive Javerts of his generation, commanding the stage with intensity and precision. His return for the 40th anniversary promises fiery showdowns with Donnelly’s Valjean.

Katie Hall as Fantine

Katie Hall, once a memorable Cosette, now shines as Fantine. She first played the role on the UK and Ireland tour in 2018 before joining the West End in 2023. Her moving performance of “I Dreamed a Dream” makes Fantine’s tragic arc unforgettable in this celebratory season.

Beatrice Penny-Touré as Cosette

Beatrice Penny-Touré takes on the role of Cosette, Valjean’s adopted daughter and the romantic heart of the story. After delivering stunning vocals as Cosette on the arena world tour, she now brings her voice and charm to the anniversary production.