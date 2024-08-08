Menu
    The Rocky Horror Show confirms West End narrator

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    Award winning comedian, Mawaan Rizwan would like to take us on a strange journey. Best known for creating and starring in the BAFTA winning comedy, Juice, Mawaan will be taking on the iconic role of The Narrator in the West End production of The Rocky Horror Show. He will star opposite the previously announced Jason Donovan, who reprises his critically acclaimed role as Dr Frank-n-Furter.

    Blending cultural insights with absurdist comedy, Mawaan first gained attention through his YouTube channel, where his quirky and offbeat sketches "How Gay Is Pakistani TV?" and "Mawaan & Friends," quickly garnered a significant cult following. On the slightly bigger screen, Mawaan went on to star in Sex Education and Taskmaster, where his chaotic and joyful approach quickly made him a fan favourite. 

     

    Joining Rizwan and Donovan will be Connor Carson as Brad, Lauren Chia as Janet, Job Greuter as Riff Raff, Natasha Hoeberigs as Magenta/Usherette, Jayme-Lee Zanoncelli as Columbia, Morgan Jackson as Rocky, and Edward Bullingham as Eddie/Dr Scott. Ryan Carter-Wilson, Arthur Janes, Hollie Nelson, and Erica Wild will play the Phantoms, and Alex Hetherington and Stacey Monahan will be the onstage super swings. 

    The Rocky Horror Show defies time (and space) as the longest continuous run of a contemporary musical anywhere in the world. The playful production has been seen by over 30 million people over 30 countries, and has been translated into 20 languages!

    Directed by Christopher Luscombe, the smash hit show features the much-loved musical numbers; ‘Sweet Transvestite’, ‘Science Fiction/Double Feature’, ‘Dammit Janet‘ and, of course, the timeless floor-filler, ‘The Time-Warp’ 

    Ready to thrill you with fun and naughty moments, The Rocky Horror Show is the boldest bash of them all. But be warned, this show has rude parts (well, it would be hard to make the perfect man without them!)

    Book tickets to the Rocky Horror Show now!

    Playing at the Dominion Theatre for two weeks only, let’s get ready to do the time-warp again! We’ll even pick the best seats for you

    🎫 Book The Rocky Horror Show tickets today.

    Sian McBride
    By Sian McBride

