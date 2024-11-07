Menu
    Meet the West End Cast of The Phantom of the Opera

    Posted on | By Rebecca Young

    The Phantom of the Opera has been captivating audiences with its operatic tunes, complex love story, and spectacular set design. Meet the cast members who bring this enchanting story to life and impress audiences with their mesmerising vocals. 

    Who plays The Phantom in the West End Cast? 

    Dean Chisnall has taken on the iconic role of the dark and mysterious Phantom, donning the famous white mask. His previous roles include Shrek in Shrek the Musical, and performances in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s other iconic shows; Love Never Dies and Evita

    Who plays Christine in the West End Cast? 

    Lily Kerhoas stars as Christine Daae, a young opera singer and object of fascination. Kerhoas has previously played Cosette in Les Misérables and Queenie in The Wild Party

    Who plays Raoul in the West End Cast? 

    Joe Griffiths-Brown takes on the role of Raoul, Christine’s lover, contrasting with the Phantom’s character. His previous work includes playing Charles Lee in Hamilton and the understudy for Kristoff in the London cast of Frozen

    Who plays Carlotta in the West End Cast? 

    Joanna Ampil stars as the leading soprano. She previously played Kim in Miss Saigon, Mary Magdalene in Jesus Christ Superstar, and both Eponine and Fantine in Les Misérables

    Who plays Monsieur Firmin in the West End Cast? 

    Martin Ball plays the role of Monsieur Firmin. His previous roles include Maurice in Beauty and the Beast at The London Palladium and Dr. Dillamond in the original company of Wicked at the Apollo Victoria

    Who plays Monsieur Andre in the West End Cast?  

    Playing Monsieur André alongside Monsieur Firmin is Adam Linstead, whose previous roles include Trevor Nunn’s Fiddler on the Roof (Playhouse) and Grantaire in the 25th anniversary production of Les Misérables

    Who plays Madame Giry in the West End Cast? 

    Helen Hobson, known for playing Diane in the original West End cast of Come From Away and winning an Olivier Award for Best New Musical, as well as Donna in MAMMA MIA!, is playing Madame Giry. 

    Who’s in the current cast of The Phantom of the Opera? 

    Andrew Lloyd Webber's groundbreaking production has transformed musical theatre by combining the elements of opera and musicals into a spellbinding performance.  

    The West End cast of The Phantom of the Opera features Ubaldo Piangi (The Play That Goes Wrong) in the role of David Kristopher-Brown, Millie Lyon as Meg Giry, and Lily Allen-Dodd (Sleeping Beauty) portraying the wild woman. The cast also includes George Arvidson (Urinetown) and Embla Bishop (A Christmas Carol), both taking on the role of swing. David Burilin (We Will Rock You) appears as Porter/Passarino, while Michael Colbourne (Company) plays the hairdresser. Leonard Cook (The Play That Goes Wrong) is cast as Buquet, and Colleen Rose Curran plays Page. Fergus Dale (Wicked) takes on the role of Marksman, and Hywel Dowsell (A Midsummer Night's Dream) portrays Don Attilio. Additionally, James Gant appears as the Auctioneer (A Christmas Carol), and Melanie Gowie (Madame Butterfly) serves as the wardrobe assistant. 

    Who was in the original cast of Phantom of the Opera?  

    Since its debut, the musical has become one of the most successful of all time, winning multiple awards and achieving global recognition by performing in over 35 countries. The original cast set high expectations for the show's success. Michael Crawford played the Phantom and won both an Olivier Award and a Tony Award for his performance. He starred alongside Sarah Brightman, who played Christine and was previously known for her role in Cats. Steve Barton, known for Jesus Christ Superstar, portrayed Raoul. Nicholas Wyman, from The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940, took on the role of Monsieur Firmin, while Judy Kaye, known for MAMMA MIA!, played Carlotta. 

    Phantom of the Opera Creatives  

    Bringing the passion of opera to life is Composer and Co-Orchestrator Andrew Lloyd Webber, with lyrics by Charles Hart and a book with additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe. The production is produced by Cameron Mackintosh and the Really Useful Group Ltd. The show features direction by Harold Prince, with musical staging and choreography by Gillian Lynne. Seth Sklar-Heyn is responsible for the direction, while Chrissie Cartwright works on adapted staging and choreography and Production Design by Maria Björnson.  

    Book tickets to see The Phantom of the Opera 

    Take off the mask and discover Andrew Lloyd Weber’s timeless masterpiece. Don’t miss this monumental production, showcasing the power of music and storytelling.  

