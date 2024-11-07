Meet the West End Cast of The Phantom of the Opera

The Phantom of the Opera has been captivating audiences with its operatic tunes, complex love story, and spectacular set design. Meet the cast members who bring this enchanting story to life and impress audiences with their mesmerising vocals.

Who plays The Phantom in the West End Cast?

Dean Chisnall has taken on the iconic role of the dark and mysterious Phantom, donning the famous white mask. His previous roles include Shrek in Shrek the Musical, and performances in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s other iconic shows; Love Never Dies and Evita.

Who plays Christine in the West End Cast?

Lily Kerhoas stars as Christine Daae, a young opera singer and object of fascination. Kerhoas has previously played Cosette in Les Misérables and Queenie in The Wild Party.

Who plays Raoul in the West End Cast?

Joe Griffiths-Brown takes on the role of Raoul, Christine’s lover, contrasting with the Phantom’s character. His previous work includes playing Charles Lee in Hamilton and the understudy for Kristoff in the London cast of Frozen.

Who plays Carlotta in the West End Cast?

Joanna Ampil stars as the leading soprano. She previously played Kim in Miss Saigon, Mary Magdalene in Jesus Christ Superstar, and both Eponine and Fantine in Les Misérables.

Who plays Monsieur Firmin in the West End Cast?

Martin Ball plays the role of Monsieur Firmin. His previous roles include Maurice in Beauty and the Beast at The London Palladium and Dr. Dillamond in the original company of Wicked at the Apollo Victoria.

Who plays Monsieur Andre in the West End Cast?

Playing Monsieur André alongside Monsieur Firmin is Adam Linstead, whose previous roles include Trevor Nunn’s Fiddler on the Roof (Playhouse) and Grantaire in the 25th anniversary production of Les Misérables.

Who plays Madame Giry in the West End Cast?

Helen Hobson, known for playing Diane in the original West End cast of Come From Away and winning an Olivier Award for Best New Musical, as well as Donna in MAMMA MIA!, is playing Madame Giry.