The Old Vic Theatre announces Harriet Mackie as new producer

Off-West End theatre The Old Vic welcomes Harriet Mackie to the in-house creative team

Harriet Mackie to take over as London's Old Vic producer

It has just been announced that Georgia Gatti will be stepping down as the venue's producer at the end of 2019. Harriet Mackie, who has been Senior Producer at the Royal Lyceum Theatre in Edinburgh, is set to take over the position at the turn of the New Year. Mackie will join the likes of Artistic Director Matthew Warchus, Finance Director Ben Lee, and Executive Director Kate Varah.

Mackie has previously worked with the Old Vic team for a co-production of Local Hero and was able to witness their "ambition," "passion," and "values" in person. She expressed sadness on her departure from the Lyceum Theatre in Edinburgh and believes the Scottish theatre community will enjoy the future of the venue with famed playwright David Greig.

Matthew Warchus was excited to bring Harriet Mackie onboard as the new Old Vic producer. Having praised her work with the Royal Lyceum Theatre, he believes she will bring a whole new perspective to the position and was looking forward to working with her whilst also wishing Georiga Gatti all the best in her future endeavours.

In addition to the new staff change, The Old Vic Theatre recently announced that it is planning on an expansion with a new arts space currently under development.

