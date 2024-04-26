The Mousetrap’s Miles Richardson tells us what makes his spring, spectacular Apr 26, 2024 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride He may play a retired army general in The Mousetrap, but in real-life Miles Richardson is a (nature)lover, not a fighter. The eco-friendly thespian loves nothing more than enjoying the capital in bloom, taking in the wisteria and bluebells (and taking home any rubbish) on his journey to St Martin’s Theatre. However, he may not have been making this commute if it wasn’t for his clean-shaven take on the Major! “The first thing [my wife] asked me when I found out I got the part was ‘would I have to grow any facial hair’. When I said No, she said I could do the job!” So, he was a whisker away from not clinching the part, literally! We sat down with Miles to discuss songs, post-show drinks, and what makes his spring, spectacular.

The song that puts a spring in my step is… Manhattan, especially the Ella Fitzgerald version. Okay, it’s over 3000 miles away, but it’s a great walking tune.

The best place to go for a post-show drink is… Cafe Kohá in St Martins court. Not only is there plenty of exterior seating but you can guarantee that you will meet someone you know.

My favourite way to spend a day off… isn’t really what I spend my day off doing. Catching up with all the domestic stuff I haven’t had time for in the week! The advantage of the day off is that you can have a glass of wine with lunch. Or two.

Spring is the best season because… of nature awakening. The cherry blossoms, wisteria blooms and the bluebells have been amazing this year.

A picnic isn’t complete without… a bag to take all your rubbish home with you. You know who you are…

When I found out I got this role the first person I told was… my partner Barbara. The first thing she asked me was would I have to grow any facial hair. When I said No, she said I could do the job.

The best thing about doing the Mousetrap is… the lovely people I have to work with. Having a happy company makes for successful performance.

My top tips for the bank holiday is… to start early. You’d be surprised how quiet some of London is before 11.00am. Also, taking one of the river boats is a great way to see the scope of the city and you can use your Oyster card.

Everyone should see The Mousetrap because… like Everest, it’s there! I’m constantly surprised that so many of my friends haven’t seen it, mainly because it’s always been about. Well, they have now.

Book The Mousetrap tickets now and save up to 48%!

Join the millions who have already discovered whodunit with our Spring Spectacular!