The Light Princess in Concert welcomes Aladdin's Trevor Dion Nicholas Jun 11, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 20, 2019) 'Genie, you're free!' The genie for the West End's Aladdin has been wished free just for one night as it has just been announced that Trevor Dion Nicholas will be joining the cast for a performance of The Light Princess in Concert, which will take place on Sunday, 1 July 2018 at Cadogan Hall.

Dion Nicholas, who won a 2017 WhatsOnStage Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Musical, joins previously announced cast members Rosalie Craig, Hadley Fraser, Gabrielle Brooks, Norman Bowman, David Langham, Anna-Jane Casey, Laura Pitt-Pulford and Louis Maskell.

The Light Princess is directed by Paul Foster, musically directed by Alex Parker, and co-produced by Alex Parker Theatre company and Club 11 London. It is based on a Scottish fairytale by George MacDonald that follows a princess who has been cursed to defy gravity with her weightlessness preventing her from touching the floor.

The Light Princess first premiered in October 2013 at the National Theatre and received rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. Lead actress Rosalie Craig won an Evening Standard Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her performance of the floating princess.

Trevor Dion Nicholas will still be portraying the genie in the critically acclaimed London production of Aladdin. The fantastical Disney musical is currently booking until 5 January 2019 at the Prince Edward Theatre.

