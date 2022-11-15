The Lehman Trilogy announces casting Nov 15, 2022 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas On a cold September morning during the mid-1800s, a young man from Bavaria would begin to dream of a new world, one filled with endless possibilities. The critically acclaimed The Lehman Trilogy recounts the story of three brothers who changed the global economy forever, their rise to power and the largest downfall of one of the most powerful firms in history. Returning to the London West End on 24th January 2023, the Tony Award-winning play is set to be led by stars of the stage Michael Balogun, Hadley Fraser and Nigel Lindsay who will be joined by renowned pianist Yshani Perinpanayagam. Tickets for The Lehman Trilogy are available to book now for the Gillian Lynne Theatre, London!

The Lehman Trilogy announces casting

The cast of The Lehman Trilogy

Michael Balogun is set to play Emanuel Lehman. Balogun initially trained at RADA, his theatre credits include playing the lead role of Delroy in Death of England and the titular role in Macbeth at the National Theatre. Other credits include Blue/Orange at the Royal & Derngate; UK tours of People, Places and Things and Barber Shop Chronicles; Macbeth at Chichester; and The Dark at Ovalhouse.

Hadley Fraser will play Mayer Lehman. His work in theatre includes The Deep Blue Sea and The Pajama Game at Chichester, The Antipodes at the National Theatre, Saint Joan, City of Angels, Coriolanus and The Vote at Donmar Warehouse; Long Day’s Journey into Night at Bristol Old Vic; The Machine at Manchester International Festival and many more!

Nigel Lindsay will play Henry Lehman. Nigel Lindsay’s work in theatre includes A Small Family Business, The Pillowman, The London Cuckolds, Blue Remembered Hills and Dealer’s Choice (also West End) at the National Theatre; Richard II at the RSC; Woman in Mind at Chichester; The Trials, The Same Deep Water as Me and The Real Thing (also West End and Broadway) at the Donmar Warehouse; Faith Healer (Irish Times nomination, Best Supporting Actor) at the Abbey Theatre and many more.

The story of The Lehman Trilogy

Standing on a New York dockside on a crisp September morning in 1844, a young man from Bavaria dreams of a different life in a different world. After moving to the US in the hopes of making it big, he is joined by his two brothers, and the American dream begins. Over an explosive 163 years, the Lehman Brothers firm rises to cement its status as of the most successful global financial services in history, but when it suddenly collapses into bankruptcy, the world is faced with the worst financial crisis in history.

The Lehman Trilogy seamlessly weaves together nearly two centuries of family history, it explores the brothers’ humble beginnings, their inconceivable success and the crash of their financial institution that would bring the global economy to a stand-still.

The creators of The Lehman Trilogy

The Lehman Trilogy is written by Stefano Massini, adapted by Ben Power and directed by multi-award-winning director Sam Mendes, featuring set design by Es Devlin, The Lehman Trilogy is a masterful narrative told across three intense parts in one single evening.

The Lehman Trilogy tickets are available now

Don’t miss this epic retelling of The Lehman Brothers’ story.