The Hunchback of Notre Dame’ swings into the West End!

Get ready to ring those bells, theatre fans, Quasimodo is climbing down from the belfry and heading straight for the West End.

The beloved Disney musical The Hunchback of Notre Dame will receive a very special concert staging at the Prince Edward Theatre this August, and the cast is stacked higher than the Notre Dame spire! With only three performances across two Sundays (17 and 24 August. Including a BSL performance on the 24th), this is a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it kind of deal. So, mark your calendars and start ironing your bright green tunic, or you’ll be in a right hump!

Leading the 50-strong company is Back to the Future star Ben Joyce, who will be swapping the clocktower for something a little higher, as he takes on the misunderstood Quasimodo. West End powerhouse Christine Allado (Hamilton) is stepping into Esmeralda’s anklet, while operatic showman Zachary James (Hadestown) brings his booming baritone to the tormented Frollo.