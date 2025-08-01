The Hunchback of Notre Dame’ swings into the West End!
| By Sian McBride
Get ready to ring those bells, theatre fans, Quasimodo is climbing down from the belfry and heading straight for the West End.
The beloved Disney musical The Hunchback of Notre Dame will receive a very special concert staging at the Prince Edward Theatre this August, and the cast is stacked higher than the Notre Dame spire! With only three performances across two Sundays (17 and 24 August. Including a BSL performance on the 24th), this is a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it kind of deal. So, mark your calendars and start ironing your bright green tunic, or you’ll be in a right hump!
Leading the 50-strong company is Back to the Future star Ben Joyce, who will be swapping the clocktower for something a little higher, as he takes on the misunderstood Quasimodo. West End powerhouse Christine Allado (Hamilton) is stepping into Esmeralda’s anklet, while operatic showman Zachary James (Hadestown) brings his booming baritone to the tormented Frollo.
Dex Lee (Moulin Rouge! the Musical) and Adam Strong (The Rocky Horror Show) round out the principal cast as Captain Phoebus and Clopin. And if that wasn’t enough, the on-stage choir and full orchestra (20-piece, no less) promise to shake the very stones of Soho with Stephen Schwartz and Alan Menken’s soaring score.
The concert promises a darker, more powerful adaptation of Victor Hugo’s epic tale, delivering all the heart, fire, and bells you could possibly want. But fear not, all your favourite songs will still be there, including; “Out There”, “God Help the Outcasts”, and “The Bells of Notre Dame” will sound even more epic with a live orchestra.
So whether you’re team Frollo, team Esmeralda, or just here for the drama and high notes, don’t miss your chance to swing by this limited-run spectacle. Tickets available soon.