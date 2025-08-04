Paul Hilton to star as Scrooge in the Old Vic’s A Christmas Carol

Something magical happens every winter at the Old Vic. Snow begins to fall (on stage, at least), lanterns flicker to life, and that familiar clinking of chains signals the arrival of spirits past, present, and future. This year, the theatre’s now-iconic production of A Christmas Carol returns once more, and there’s another theatre great set to don Scrooge’s battered top hat. Olivier Award-winner Paul Hilton will take up the miserly mantle of Ebenezer Scrooge.

Adapted by the multi award-winning, prolific playwright Jack Thorne (Adolescence, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, The Motive and the Cue) and directed by Olivier Award-winner, Matthew Warchus (Matilda the Musical, Groundhog Day, Present Laughter), has become a cornerstone of London’s festive theatre calendar since it first premiered in 2017. Moody, musical, and moving, the show wraps Charles Dickens’ classic tale in candlelight and compassion, complete with live carolers, a towering feast, and a few on-stage surprises that remain under lock and key until opening night.