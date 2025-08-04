Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Paul Hilton to star as Scrooge in the Old Vic’s A Christmas Carol

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    Something magical happens every winter at the Old Vic. Snow begins to fall (on stage, at least), lanterns flicker to life, and that familiar clinking of chains signals the arrival of spirits past, present, and future. This year, the theatre’s now-iconic production of A Christmas Carol returns once more, and there’s another theatre great set to don Scrooge’s battered top hat. Olivier Award-winner Paul Hilton will take up the miserly mantle of Ebenezer Scrooge.

    Adapted by the multi award-winning, prolific playwright Jack Thorne (Adolescence, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, The Motive and the Cue) and directed by Olivier Award-winner, Matthew Warchus (Matilda the Musical, Groundhog Day, Present Laughter), has become a cornerstone of London’s festive theatre calendar since it first premiered in 2017. Moody, musical, and moving, the show wraps Charles Dickens’ classic tale in candlelight and compassion, complete with live carolers, a towering feast, and a few on-stage surprises that remain under lock and key until opening night.

    Paul Hilton to star as Scrooge in the Old Vic’s A Christmas Carol

     

    Hilton, known for his nuanced performances and quiet intensity, feels like inspired casting. Whether playing the enigmatic Paul in The Inheritance (which won him his Olivier), the chaotic Peter Pan in Peter and Alice, or a haunted doctor in Anatomy of a Suicide, he brings emotional depth and a kind of ethereal grit to every role. On screen, audiences may recognise him from Slow Horses, The Crown, Lady Macbeth, or The Lost Daughter.

    The ghosts are ready, the pudding is steaming, and the transformation is about to begin. At The Old Vic, Christmas really does come early, and this year, with Hilton at the helm, it might just hit a little harder.

    Sian McBride
    By Sian McBride

    Related news

    Starlight Express London tickets

    Meet the new cast powering up Starlight Express in London

    Posted on | By Vivienne Shaw |

    Start your engines - Starlight Express’ second year cast is here! Andrew Lloyd Webber’s turbo-charged mus... Read more

    Henry Creel with the rest of the Stranger Things: The First Shadow characters in the hallway at high school.

    A Guide to Stranger Things: The First Shadow Characters

    Posted on | By Emmanuel Kankam |

    A Guide to Stranger Things: The First Shadow Characters Set 24 years before the events of the Netflix series, this... Read more

    Jess Folley as Ali Rose in Burlesque The Musical

    Burlesque The Musical Characters

    Posted on | By Izzy Amer |

    Based on the hit 2010 movie, Burlesque The Musical has finally hit London’s West End following critically accla... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies