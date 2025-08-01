Menu
    Burlesque The Musical Characters

    Posted on | By Izzy Amer

    Based on the hit 2010 movie, Burlesque The Musical has finally hit London’s West End following critically acclaimed runs in Manchester and Glasgow. Whether you're a diehard fan of the film or just discovering this dazzling show, read on to meet the characters who’ll say “Welcome to Burlesque”!

    Ali Rose

    The story centres around Ali Rose, an aspiring small town singer who heads to Los Angeles in search of her mother. After persuading Tess, the owner of a burlesque club, to hire her as a dancer, Ali mus fight sabotage and jealousy to prove her worth. Christina Aguilera may not be reprising her role, but you can expect showstopping vocals from Jess Folley – she even composed some of the music!

    Tess

    Tess, played by the iconic Cher in the 2010 movie, is a former dancer and the owner of a Burlesque club in LA that’s struggling financially. After hiring Ali to replace one of her dancers, Tess befriends her and helps her to navigate her career in the cutthroat world of burlesque.

    Sean

    Flamboyant costume designer for the burlesque club, Sean is also very close friends with Tess. Sean supports Ali emotionally through her blossoming career. Todrick Hall returns to the London stage in the role, as well as writing music and lyrics and choreographing for the show.

    Burlesque The Musical Characters

    Jackson

    Jack is a songwriter, working at the club as a bartender – he’s the one who initially points Ali towards Tess for an audition. He’s also Ali’s on/off love interest for much of the story, despite the fact he has a fiancée in New York… but you’ll need to book a ticket to see how that works out.

    Nikki

    Nikki is one of the lead performers at the club, but she struggles with alcoholism and regularly shows up late. Nikki tries to sabotage Ali’s performance and has a falling out with Tess, before getting sober and reconciling with both.

    Book your tickets now

    Now that you're all caught up with who’s who, it's time to book your tickets and see the show turning up the heat on the West End!

