Burlesque The Musical Characters

Based on the hit 2010 movie, Burlesque The Musical has finally hit London’s West End following critically acclaimed runs in Manchester and Glasgow. Whether you're a diehard fan of the film or just discovering this dazzling show, read on to meet the characters who’ll say “Welcome to Burlesque”!

Ali Rose

The story centres around Ali Rose, an aspiring small town singer who heads to Los Angeles in search of her mother. After persuading Tess, the owner of a burlesque club, to hire her as a dancer, Ali mus fight sabotage and jealousy to prove her worth. Christina Aguilera may not be reprising her role, but you can expect showstopping vocals from Jess Folley – she even composed some of the music!

Tess

Tess, played by the iconic Cher in the 2010 movie, is a former dancer and the owner of a Burlesque club in LA that’s struggling financially. After hiring Ali to replace one of her dancers, Tess befriends her and helps her to navigate her career in the cutthroat world of burlesque.

Sean

Flamboyant costume designer for the burlesque club, Sean is also very close friends with Tess. Sean supports Ali emotionally through her blossoming career. Todrick Hall returns to the London stage in the role, as well as writing music and lyrics and choreographing for the show.