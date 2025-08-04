Meet the new cast powering up Starlight Express in London

Start your engines - Starlight Express’ second year cast is here! Andrew Lloyd Webber’s turbo-charged musical roars back to life in a dazzling new production, transforming the purpose-built Starlight Auditorium at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre into a high-octane railway universe. With roller-skating locomotives, heart-thumping rock anthems, and a story of self-belief and speed, it’s a theatrical thrill ride for the whole family.

Here’s your guide to the cast powering this spectacular West End revival.

Who plays Rusty in the Starlight Express London?

Returning for his second year in the role, Jeevan Braich leads the Starlight Express cast as Rusty. In 2024, at only 17, Jeevan made his professional stage debut as Rusty in Starlight Express - a breakout performance that earned him both the Stage Debut Award for Best Performer in a Musical and the WhatsOnStage Award for Best Professional Debut.

Who plays Momma in Starlight Express London?

Jade Marvin takes on the role of Momma, the wise, soulful voice of the engine yard. With powerhouse vocals and commanding stage presence, Jade brings warmth and depth to the show's emotional core. Her previous credits include SIX, where she played Catherine of Aragon, making her no stranger to commanding the stage with strength and flair.

Who plays Greaseball Starlight Express London?

Olivia Ringrose brings swagger and steel to the role of Greaseball, the brash and arrogant diesel engine. With a magnetic presence and rock-star vocals, Olivia’s Greaseball is every bit the scene-stealer you want - and love to hate.

Who plays Electra in Starlight Express London?

Asher Forth electrifies the stage as Electra, the futuristic and flamboyant electric engine. With a striking look, genre-blending vocals, and show-stopping flair, Montecillo’s Electra is a spectacle of power and performance.