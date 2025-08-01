A Guide to Stranger Things: The First Shadow Characters

Set 24 years before the events of the Netflix series, this prequel features some of the beloved characters fans have come to know and love. Since debuting at the Phoenix Theatre on December 14, 2023, Stranger Things: The First Shadow has been setting the West End alight! The Tony Award-winning play, based on the Netflix cultural phenomenon Stranger Things, has taken audiences on a paranormal and thrilling journey. Now is the time to get to know the characters of Stranger Things: The First Shadow.

Who are the main Stranger Things: The First Shadow characters?

From a range of eclectic characters including a troubled teenager, a tech savvy nerd, a kind-hearted soul, and traumatised World War II veteran, get to know the characters of Stranger Things: The First Shadow.

Henry Creel

A misunderstood and troubled teenager who struggles with his psychokinetic abilities. Henry builds a strong connection with Patty Newby, the principle's daughter who encourages to accept his powers good.

Victor Creel

A World War II veteran dealing with PTSD. His experience of the war has scarred him with trauma and regret. Victor is the father of troubled teenager Henry Creel.

Virginia Creel

The matriarch of the Creel family, the 1950’s housewife is battling to be a good mother but struggling hard with her son’s Henry's powers and unstable behaviour.

Bob Newby

A tech nerd who is socially awkward. Bob yearns for acceptance and is a kind-hearted soul dealing with a militant father who is also the school principal.

Patty Newby

The adoptive daughter of Principal Newby and adoptive sister to Bob, she is a courageous and brave and forms a loving bond with Henry Creel that make him feel valued.

Joyce Maldonado

A senior at Hawkins High School, she longs to leave Hawkins and has big dreams of working in theatre. She attends the same school of Henry Creel.

Dr Brenner

A relentless scientist unafraid to cross ethical lines in the name of scientific progress. Dr Brenner is driven by ambition and experiments with Henry and other children to reproduce his powers.

James Hopper Jr

Jim Hooper, young, rebellious, and unwilling to conform, struggles under his father's authority and resents the burden of his family legacy. Though self-centered, he shows glimpses of a heroic spirit.

Chief Hopper

The father of James Hopper Jr., he is the Chief of Police in the small town of Hawkins. He is stern and militant with his son but is well respected within the community

Which famous actors have played Stranger Things characters?

Louis McCartney originated the role of Henry Creel in Stranger Things: The First Shadow, earning rave reviews and a 2024 Stage Debut Award for Best Performer in a Play. He reprised the role on Broadway at the Marquis Theatre in April 2025, where his performance scored multiple award nods, including a Tony nomination for Best Lead Actor.

Several prominent actors have starred in Stranger Things on Netflix. The main cast is led by Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder and David Harbour. Other notable cast members include Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Cara Buono, and Matthew Modine. Note, all these actors were in the Netflix series and do not perform in the stage play.