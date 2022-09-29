The hit musical SIX announces a new West End Cast and extends its booking period Sep 29, 2022 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas Extending its run at the Vaudeville Theatre and with tickets now on sale up to October 2023, the terrific Tudor musical SIX has announced a new West End cast, with veterans of the stage joining an already star-studded line-up. Do you want to see what happens when pop meets ancient politics and the wives battle for the singing crown? Book tickets for the incredible SIX today!

The cast of SIX

The powerful quintet of cast members will soon tell the story of how they navigate the wicked clutches of Henry VIII in this smash-hit musical. Joining the principal line-up of the cast are, Baylie Carson (Jagged Little Pill) as Anne Boleyn and Koko Basigara (Les Misérables, Disney’s Beauty & the Beast) as Katherine Howard, Rhianne-Louise McCaulsky (Grease) as Catherine of Aragon, Monique Ashe-Palmer (Waitress) as Alternate Aragon/Cleves and Leah Vassell as Alternate Seymour/Parr. It is said that the cast has even swapped their stage shoes for their thinking-caps, having met to play immersive board games! They will join current cast members Claudia Kariuki, Dionne Ward-Anderson and Roxanne Couch as Jane Seymour, Anna of Cleves and Catherine Parr respectively.

The story of SIX

Taking to the stage in all of their pop-perfection glory, the six wives will see who can out-sing each other by telling stories through their music. The songstresses will remix their last five hundred years of heartbreak and hell into 75 minutes of uplifting anthems, but who will emerge as the lead? It is the sell-out pop concert of a lifetime!

The creatives of SIX

SIX was co-written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss with Jamie Armitage as co-director with Moss. The production is choreographed by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille and features set design by Emma Bailey, costume design by Gabriella Slade, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, lighting design by Tim Deiling, orchestrations by Tom Curran, musical supervision by Joe Beighton, and associate direction by Grace Taylor and Franny Anne Rafferty.

The history of SIX

Over time, SIX has cemented its legacy as a prodigy of musical theatre. Since debuting at the Edinburgh Fringe festival in 2017, the show has toured across the UK, Australia and New Zealand, with two concurrent productions travelling across North America. The show also continues to run on Broadway, where it has bagged 2 Tony Awards, 4 Drama Desk Awards and 3 Outer Critics Circle Awards.

Tickets for SIX are available to purchase now!

Want to see who will become the lead singer of this all-female historic line-up?