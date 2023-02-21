The Best Mrs Doubtfire Quotes Feb 21, 2023 | By Posted on| By Rebecca Young Get ready to be swept off your feet by the heartwarming and side-splitting tale of Mrs Doubtfire! Brought to life in an all-new musical adaptation. This reimagined version of the beloved 1993 film takes the best parts of the story and infuses it with fresh, exciting elements that will keep you engaged from start to finish. It make you fall in love with the world's favourite nanny all over again. Based on the loveable 1993 film, the hilariously heartfelt family-favourite production of Mrs Doubtfire: The Musical is officially set to transfer to the Shaftesbury Theatre following a sensational sell-out run in Manchester! In celebration of her almighty return, here is a compiled list of some of the best quotes from the nanny herself, as a reminder of why this is such an iconic and treasured story.

1. “Carpe dentum. Seize the teeth.” The hilarious line said by Mrs Doubtfire was a play on the phrase 'carpe diem seize the day' to hide her real identity when her fake teeth fell out.

2. “They always say the key to a solid marriage is laughter.” Daniel uses the rouse of Mrs Doubtfire to spend time with his family and tries to persuade his ex-wife their marriage wasn't so bad. While giving marriage advice to his wife as Mrs Doutbtfire he tries to show the marriage did at least have laughter.

3. “I’m a hip old granny who can hip-hop, bebop, dance til ya drop and yo-yo, make a wicked cup of cocoa.” This is one of the funniest lines from Mrs Doubtfire as she struggles to switch between both identities and both lives. This becomes clear when Daniel has both a work dinner and a family dinner at the same restaurant as his two different personas.

5. "My First Day As A Woman And I’m Getting Hot Flashes." Daniel's new identity as Mrs Doutbfire proves tricky from the start as he makes his first family meal however, sets himself on fire leading to this infamous quote.

5. "I Admire That Honesty, Natalie, That's A Noble Quality. Never Lose That, Because It Often Disappears With Age, Or Entering Politics." The story is filled with laughter however, it is also filled with heartwarming moments such as this scene with Mrs Doubtfire talking about the values of honesty to his daughter. Although Daniel wasn't a family man this scene showed his growth and development.

Book tickets for Mrs Doubtfire: The Musical Today!

The classic 90s film is full of hilarious quotes, and the musical is no different! Don’t miss out on seeing the world's favourite nanny take to the stage with a fresh and explosive original score.