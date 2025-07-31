Menu
    Who will you meet in the woods? The full list of Into The Woods characters

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    Into the Woods created by Stephen Sondheim (music & lyrics) and James Lapine (book), blends classic Brothers Grimm fairy‐tale characters; Cinderella, Jack (from Jack and the Beanstalk), Little Red Riding Hood, and Rapunzel, with an original story about a Baker and his Wife. Bound together by a Witch’s curse, these characters embark into the woods (can you see where the musicals came from?) to fulfill their wishes, only to discover that every wish carries unforeseen consequences.

    The show first premiered at San Diego’s Old Globe Theatre in 1986 before transferring to Broadway in 1987. The macabre musical ran for 764 performances and was universally adored, winning Tony Awards for best score, best book, and best actress (Joanna Gleason as the Witch). The original cast album then went on to win the Grammy for best musical theater album. A fairytale moment for all involved. 

    But which classic characters made the leap from the storybook to the stage? Check out our guide to the Into The Woods characters below: 

    The Baker

    The Baker is a harried, insecure every‑man desperately trying to lift a curse that prevents him and his Wife from having a child. Reserved and protective, he grows into maturity through the trials of the woods, learning that life’s messy realities carry meaning alongside magic.

    The Baker’s Wife

    Pragmatic yet yearning, the Baker’s Wife seeks more than her simple life (and it is very restricted, her own ‘name’ doesn’t give her her own identity). At first she craves a child, and then she gets a taste of royalty. Smart and resolute, she becomes the emotional heart of Act II in songs like “Moments in the Woods,” where she wrestles with guilt, loss, and the complexity of choice.

    The Witch

    A once-beautiful yet twisted mother and magical exile, the Witch curses the Baker’s family after her garden is stolen. She embarks on her own arc in search of love and control, ultimately realising that clinging to her stolen daughter won’t buy happiness. Her solos, including “Witch’s Lament” and “Last Midnight,” give one of the show’s most powerful emotional journeys.

    Cinderella

    Kind-hearted and enduring despite cruel treatment from her stepmother and stepsisters, Cinderella dreams of attending the king’s festival. When her wish comes true, she learns that the life she imagined doesn’t satisfy, and she must find her own balance between desire and fulfillment. She sings “On the Steps of the Palace” and joins ensemble pieces like “No One Is Alone.” 

    Cinderella’s Prince (sometimes doubled as the Wolf)

    Charming, vain, and unreliable, the Prince pursues Cinderella passionately, but is all too ready to abandon her. In some productions, the roles of the Wolf and the Prince are doubled, emphasising his predatory desire. His number “A Very Nice Prince” (shared with Rapunzel’s Prince) skewers fairy‑tale romanticism.

    Little Red Riding Hood

    A spirited, naïve girl who enters the woods to visit her grandmother, only to be seduced by the Wolf. Her journey teaches her the dangers of naiveté and entices her toward maturity. In Act II she delivers the stirring “I Know Things Now,” reflecting on knowledge gained and innocence lost.

    Jack

    A dream‑struck youth whose cow, Milky‑White, won’t give milk, Jack trades her for magic beans. Climbing the beanstalk, he encounters giants, wealth, and catastrophic consequences. Energetic and naïve, he ultimately learns responsibility through grief and regret. He sings “Giants in the Sky” in Act I and shares in the ensemble’s fights later.

    Jack’s Mother

    A tough single parent who’s struggled without her husband, she loves her son but is exasperated by his fantasies. In Act II she must confront the aftermath of Jack’s actions, balancing grief and acceptance. Her pragmatic voice is important in grounding Jack’s growth.

    Rapunzel

    Raised in isolation by the Witch in a tower, Rapunzel yearns for freedom and human connection. Her loneliness is clear in “Stay with Me,” as she confronts abandonment, identity, and resilience beyond the fairy tale mold.

    Rapunzel’s Prince

    A handsome wanderer obsessed with the new and unattainable, Rapunzel’s Prince woos her with “Agony,” but his lust for novelty eventually leads him astray. His storyline mirrors Cinderella’s Prince and reflects Sondheim’s critique of superficial romance.  

    Lucinda & Florinda (Cinderella’s Stepmother & Stepsisters)

    Cruel and pretentious, the stepmother and her daughters scheme to elevate themselves socially. They torment Cinderella and embody false glamour. Their presence emphasises the contrast between shallow vanity and true character

    Narrator / Mysterious Man

    The Narrator introduces and guides the action, but later, the Mysterious Man, becomes centrally involved in the Baker’s past and present. As a framing figure, he shifts from observer to catalyst of the characters’ crises

    The Wolf

    A menacing, playful predator who entices Red into danger, the Wolf masquerades as charming, revealing the dark underbelly of fairy‑tale motifs. He often doubles as the Prince to underscore the connection between predatory appetite in love and violence.

    The Steward

    A minor, conniving servant to Cinderella’s Prince, the Steward schemes to please whoever holds power. Though non‑singing and mostly played for comedic effect, he symbolises servility and the corrupting influence of ambition.

