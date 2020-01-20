Six The Musical London extends to January 2021 Jan 20, 2020 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali There’s no doubt that Six the Musical is one of the most acclaimed shows at present. Since it began at Edinburgh, it has grown rapidly, in both popularity and productions. Now the West End production at the Arts Theatre has announced that the show will be extending its run until 31 January 2021! Fans of the musical will be pleased to hear that the queens will live on until next year and for those that still haven’t got to see this raved about show, then now is your chance to book your West End Six tickets. Be quick though – this show is consistently a sell-out!

Six the Musical is the live concert theatre experience that has got the whole world talking! This show constantly sells out the West End production at London’s Arts Theatre and it is just as popular with its other productions which include a UK tour, an Australian tour as well as the upcoming Broadway and Chicago productions. The demand for this Marlow and Moss extraordinaire musical is, of course, high and thankfully, this demand has been met. Six the Musical London extends, yet again, and will now be booking until 31 January 2021!

The current West End Six cast

The current London Six cast includes Jarneia Richard-Noel as Catherine of Aragon, Courtney Bowman as Anne Boleyn, Natalie Paris as Jane Seymour, Alexia McIntosh as Anna of Cleves, Sophie Issacs as Katherine Howard and Danielle Steers as Catherine Parr. Completing the cast is Zara MacIntosh as Alternate Catherine of Aragon and Katherine Howard, Cherelle Jay as Alternate Anne Boleyn and Anna of Cleves, Hana Stewart as Alternate Jane Seymour and Catherine Parr and Collette Guitart as Dance Captain/Understudy.

What is Six the Musical about?

You know the rhyme? Divorced, beheaded, died… Well, Henry VIII’s six wives are no longer willing to be reduced to one word each. They are Catherine of Aragon, Anne Boleyn, Jane Seymour, Anna of Cleves, Katherine Howard and Catherine Parr and they are here to tell HERstory. Oh, and they’re going to be telling it live in concert! The queens take to the microphone and raise their voices, telling their own stories through song. It’s guaranteed to be the most fun you’ll ever have in a history lesson whilst simultaneously being a super uplifting concert experience. Six is certainly not a musical to be missed and definitely worth the hype!

London Six tickets are now booking until 31 January 2021, making the West End’s Arts Theatre the place to be for another year. Be sure to book your Six the Musical tickets whilst the best seats are still available. They’re the hottest tickets in town and won’t stick around for long!

🎫 Book your Six the Musical tickets here.