Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    The Stage Debut Awards 2025: nominees revealed

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    The Stage Debut Awards, in association with Netflix, has officially revealed the nominees for its 2025 ceremony, set to take place on 28 September 2025. Now in its eighth year, the Debut Awards are the only UK theatre awards dedicated solely to recognising breakthrough performers, writers, directors, and creatives making their professional stage debuts (clues in the name really).

    One of the most hotly anticipated categories, Best West End Debut Performer, will be decided by a public vote. The 2025 shortlist includes Rachel Zegler and Diego Andres Rodriguez for Jamie Lloyd’s reimagined Evita, alongside Tosin Cole and Heather Agyepong for Shifters, Georgie Buckland for The Devil Wears Prada, Emma Flynn for Clueless the Musical, Kat Ronney for Titanique, and Samuel Brewer for Oedipus (Wyndham's version).

    The Best Performer in a Musical category spotlights breakout performances from Megan Ellis (Muriel’s Wedding the Musical, Curve Leicester), Dora Gee (The Mad Ones, The Other Palace), Eve Shanu-Wilson (Phantom of the Opera, His Majesty’s Theatre), and Leesa Tulley (Why Am I So Single?, Garrick Theatre).

    In the Best Performer in a Play category, nominees include Hilson Agbangbe (Wonder Boy, Bristol Old Vic), Paula Clarke (The Tragedy of Richard III, Lyric Theatre Belfast), Lucy Karczewski (Stereophonic, Duke of York’s Theatre), Daisy Sequerra (Ballet Shoes, National Theatre), Eva Morgan (The Glass Menagerie, the Yard), Christopher Neenan (Blood Wedding, Omnibus Theatre), Joseph Edwards (The Red Shoes, Swan Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon), and Jasper Talbot (Redlands, Chichester Festival Theatre).

    The Stage Debut Awards 2025: nominees revealed

     

    Behind-the-scenes excellence is also recognised, with shortlists across Best Writer, Best Director, Best Designer, Best Composer/Lyricist/Book Writer, and Best Creative West End Debut. Names include Sarah Bond, Aditya Chopra, Juliette Demoulin, Yve Blake (Fangirls), and comedy-musical duo Flo and Joan (One Man Musical).

    Since its launch, the Stage Debut Awards have helped spotlight future stars of stage and screen. Past winners include Sharon D Clarke, Jodie Comer, Jade Anouka, and Sam Tutty (who went on to win the Olivier Award for Dear Evan Hansen). For many, the Debut Awards mark the very beginning of glittering careers.

    This year, beloved entertainer Julian Clary will host the glittering London ceremony.

    Speaking about the nominees, The Stage editor Alistair Smith said:

    “Judging The Stage Debut Awards was as thrilling as it was challenging. The sheer breadth and brilliance of emerging talent across the UK made narrowing down our longlist of more than 200 eligible theatremakers no easy task. For the first time, our shortlists include nominees from productions staged in all four nations of the UK,  a real testament to the geographical spread and vibrancy of theatremaking today.”

    The winners of the Stage Debut Awards 2025 will be revealed on 28 September at what promises to be an unforgettable night celebrating the future of British theatre.

    Sian McBride
    By Sian McBride

    Related news

    Paddington the Musical west end cast. © Jay Brooks

    Paddington the Musical confirms lead cast

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    After the roaring success of the Paddington films, Michael Bond’s beloved creation is about to take centre stag... Read more

    The Snowman London tickets

    Why does this image upset so many people?

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    For almost three decades, The Snowman has been a festive fixture in London. Flying into the Peacock Theatre year afte... Read more

    Three musicians in 1970s outfits gather around a microphone in a recording studio.

    The Best of Both Worlds: Why Plays with Music Are Having a Moment

    Posted on | By Hay Brunsdon |

    Theatre has always thrived on variety. Straight plays bring us the thrill of great writing and performance; musicals ... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies