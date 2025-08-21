The Stage Debut Awards 2025: nominees revealed

The Stage Debut Awards, in association with Netflix, has officially revealed the nominees for its 2025 ceremony, set to take place on 28 September 2025. Now in its eighth year, the Debut Awards are the only UK theatre awards dedicated solely to recognising breakthrough performers, writers, directors, and creatives making their professional stage debuts (clues in the name really).

One of the most hotly anticipated categories, Best West End Debut Performer, will be decided by a public vote. The 2025 shortlist includes Rachel Zegler and Diego Andres Rodriguez for Jamie Lloyd’s reimagined Evita, alongside Tosin Cole and Heather Agyepong for Shifters, Georgie Buckland for The Devil Wears Prada, Emma Flynn for Clueless the Musical, Kat Ronney for Titanique, and Samuel Brewer for Oedipus (Wyndham's version).

The Best Performer in a Musical category spotlights breakout performances from Megan Ellis (Muriel’s Wedding the Musical, Curve Leicester), Dora Gee (The Mad Ones, The Other Palace), Eve Shanu-Wilson (Phantom of the Opera, His Majesty’s Theatre), and Leesa Tulley (Why Am I So Single?, Garrick Theatre).

In the Best Performer in a Play category, nominees include Hilson Agbangbe (Wonder Boy, Bristol Old Vic), Paula Clarke (The Tragedy of Richard III, Lyric Theatre Belfast), Lucy Karczewski (Stereophonic, Duke of York’s Theatre), Daisy Sequerra (Ballet Shoes, National Theatre), Eva Morgan (The Glass Menagerie, the Yard), Christopher Neenan (Blood Wedding, Omnibus Theatre), Joseph Edwards (The Red Shoes, Swan Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon), and Jasper Talbot (Redlands, Chichester Festival Theatre).