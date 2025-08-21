Mel Brooks’ hit Broadway musical The Producers is famous not only for its outrageous comedy but also for its unforgettable score. Packed with clever lyrics, big show-stopping numbers, and hilarious parodies of musical theatre itself, The Producers songs bring the characters’ wild schemes to life. Below, we break down every song from The Producers, so let’s get this show on the road, shall we.

Act 1

The first act introduces Max Bialystock, Leo Bloom, and the outrageous plan to make money by producing the worst Broadway show in history.

Overture

The orchestra sets the stage with a lively overture that blends melodies from the songs to come, giving the audience a taste of the comedy and chaos ahead.

Opening Night

Max Bialystock is introduced as a once-great Broadway producer whose latest show has flopped. The chorus laments the disaster, immediately immersing us in the world of failed productions.

The King of Broadway

In this number, Max reminisces about his glory days as a successful producer. Full of braggadocio and fading grandeur, it paints Max as a larger-than-life figure desperate to reclaim his former fame.

We Can Do It

This duet is where Max convinces Leo Bloom to join his outrageous scheme (to create the world's worst musical in order to bag a ton of cash). Their comedic back-and-forth showcases their contrasting personalities and sets the partnership into motion.

I Wanna Be a Producer

Leo dreams of escaping his dull life as an accountant in this fantasy production number. Surrounded by glamorous showgirls, he imagines a future of excitement and showbiz success.

Der Guten Tag Hop-Clop

This eccentric solo introduces Franz Liebkind, the former Nazi who wrote the musical Springtime for Hitler. With absurd Germanic flair, Franz reveals both his devotion to his pigeons and some serious dance moves.

Keep It Gay

When Max and Leo seek out Roger De Bris to direct their guaranteed flop, Roger and his assistant Carmen perform this hilariously camp number. It’s a tongue-in-cheek celebration of showbiz excess that parodies Broadway stereotypes.

When You Got It, Flaunt It

The Swedish bombshell Ulla auditions for Max and Leo with this cheeky showstopper. Brimming with confidence and comedic double entendre, it cements her as both a love interest and a scene-stealer.

Along Came Bialy

Max rallies his wealthy widows to invest in Springtime for Hitler. Tap-dancing with walkers, the ensemble of little old ladies helps Max secure the financing he needs in one of the funniest sequences in the show.

Act I Finale” (“We Can Do It – Reprise” / “In Old Bavaria” / “Where Did We Go Right?”)

The act closes with the team assembled and Springtime for Hitler ready to begin rehearsals. The finale blends reprises and new material to create a chaotic, triumphant ending that sets up the disaster (or success) to come.