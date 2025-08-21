Who are characters in The Producers?

Mel Brooks’ The Producers is packed with outrageous comedy, unforgettable songs, and some of the most eccentric characters in musical theatre. Below, you’ll find a full guide to the main characters in The Producers and the colourful personalities that drive its hilarious story. For more about who plays these roles on stage, check The Producers cast list.

Meet the Producers characters

The musical follows Max Bialystock and Leo Bloom, two down-on-their-luck producers who scheme to get rich by staging a guaranteed Broadway flop. Along the way, they meet a parade of wild and eccentric characters that bring this satirical musical to life.

Who are the main characters in The Producers?

The main characters are Max Bialystock, Leo Bloom, Ulla, Franz Liebkind, Roger De Bris, and Carmen Ghia. And the star of the musical within a musical, Springtime for Hitler, is Lorenzo St. DuBois.

Who is the villain in The Producers?

While the show has no traditional villain, Franz Liebkind (the eccentric ex-Nazi playwright) plays an antagonistic role; he hits the stage manager over the head, making him unconscious, he shouts at audience members declaring that he ‘outranks’ them, and he publicly declares his undying love for Hitler throughout. Which is a red flag bigger than the one they wave in Les Miserables. However, all of his faults are fabulously over the top, that he doesn’t threaten anyone.