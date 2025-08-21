Menu
    Who are characters in The Producers?

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    Mel BrooksThe Producers is packed with outrageous comedy, unforgettable songs, and some of the most eccentric characters in musical theatre. Below, you’ll find a full guide to the main characters in The Producers and the colourful personalities that drive its hilarious story. For more about who plays these roles on stage, check The Producers cast list

    Meet the Producers characters

    The musical follows Max Bialystock and Leo Bloom, two down-on-their-luck producers who scheme to get rich by staging a guaranteed Broadway flop. Along the way, they meet a parade of wild and eccentric characters that bring this satirical musical to life.

    Who are the main characters in The Producers?

    The main characters are Max Bialystock, Leo Bloom, Ulla, Franz Liebkind, Roger De Bris, and Carmen Ghia. And the star of the musical within a musical, Springtime for Hitler, is Lorenzo St. DuBois.

    Who is the villain in The Producers?

    While the show has no traditional villain, Franz Liebkind (the eccentric ex-Nazi playwright) plays an antagonistic role; he hits the stage manager over the head, making him unconscious, he shouts at audience members declaring that he ‘outranks’ them, and he publicly declares his undying love for Hitler throughout. Which is a red flag bigger than the one they wave in Les Miserables. However, all of his faults are fabulously over the top, that he doesn’t threaten anyone.

    Who are characters in The Producers?

    Max Bialystock

    Max is a once-successful Broadway producer now forced to woo wealthy widows to finance his shows. Scheming, loud, and desperate for a comeback, Max hatches the infamous plan to produce a guaranteed flop. His partnership with Leo Bloom drives the story and provides some of the show’s biggest laughs.

    Leo Bloom

    Leo is a timid, anxiety-ridden accountant whose chance meeting with Max changes his life. Once he discovers that producers can make more money from a flop than a hit, Leo joins Max’s outrageous scheme. His transformation from nervous nobody to confident showman is one of the heartwarming arcs of the musical.

    Ulla Inga Hansen Benson Yansen Tallen Hallen Svaden Swanson

    Or Ulla, for short! This Swedish actress and aspiring starlet becomes Max and Leo’s receptionist. Beautiful, charismatic, and brimming with confidence, Ulla steals the spotlight both in the office and on stage. Her number “When You Got It, Flaunt It” is leading lady material, and one of the show’s biggest hits.

    Franz Liebkind

    Franz is an eccentric, pigeon-loving former Nazi who has written the play Springtime for Hitler. Convinced that his musical will glorify the Führer, Franz unknowingly hands Max and Leo the perfect “flop.” His over-the-top personality adds a layer of absurdity to the already ridiculous plot.

    Roger De Bris

    Roger is a flamboyant and eccentric theatre director. When Max and Leo hire him to direct Springtime for Hitler, his campy, over-the-top vision accidentally turns the production into a smash hit. Roger, along with his assistant Carmen Ghia, delivers some of the most memorable one-liners in the show.

    Carmen Ghia

    Roger’s devoted assistant and partner, Carmen is as dramatic and eccentric as his boss. Sharp and sassy with exaggerated flair, Carmen helps Roger craft his “masterpiece.”

