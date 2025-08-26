KC and The Sunshine Band musical announce full London cast

London, get ready to do a little dance, because the three-time Grammy Award winners, KC and The Sunshine Band, have officially unveiled the full cast and creative team for Get Down Tonight: The KC and The Sunshine Band Musical!

The show spins back to 1970s Miami, a world of palm trees, polyester and pure rhythm, telling the early story of Harry Wayne Casey (KC to you and me) the singer, songwriter and producer who soundtracked a generation. With a book by J. F. Lawton (Pretty Woman: The Musical) and KC himself lending a hand, it’s more than just a jukebox musical; it’s a disco-soaked celebration of friendship, love and those glitter-drenched nights out that never seem to end. Expect over 20 of the band’s greatest hits, from the euphoric “That’s The Way (I Like It)” to the dancefloor staple “Get Down Tonight” (well, given the name it’ll be weird if they didn’t include it) and, of course, the eternally irresistible “Give It Up.”